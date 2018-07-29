Here's a sneak preview of what the Magic Leap One interface looks like

The Magic Leap One has been a long time coming, a headset that transports you into a magical augmented reality world, but a proper release for the gadget is now edging closer. We also now have some official shots of the interface from Magic Leap itself.

There's a new developer guide to encourage app makers to start writing code for the upcoming device, and it shows off some of the menus and navigation screens. They only reveal so much, but it looks like the Magic Leap One will be easy to get around, with some crisp-looking UI on show in these screenshots.

The screens show an app menu, a social screen for connecting with friends, a more conventional text menu, a voice recognition screen, and an alien-blasting game. For navigating menus more easily, the real world fades out of focus.

What we also get from these pictures is a look at a possible companion mobile app for the Magic Leap One, and the option to cast what's happening on your headset to another connected screen – so your friends can watch your AR adventures too, maybe.

These images don't appear to have been captured directly from a Magic Leap One headset, so it's possible that the finished version of the device's Lumin OS is going to have differences to what we see here. However, it gives us (and developers) a good idea of what the AR goggles might actually be like to use.

Magic Leap has been slowly revealing more and more about its hardware as the launch date approaches. The company has promised that a Creators Edition aimed at developers will be out before the end of the year, with pricing still to be determined.

