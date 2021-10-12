Trending

DJI announces huge triple launch – will we see the DJI Action 2 and DJI Mavic 3 Pro?

By

A triple dose of DJI fun is en route

The launch teaser for three DJI events
(Image credit: DJI)

DJI has taken the unprecedented step of announcing three separate launch events for new products over the next month. This means a generous helping of new tech is en route from the drone king, but what could the three launches be for?

The 'Good things come in threes' event teaser (above), which has just been published on DJI's Twitter page, is the one of the first times we've seen a major tech company announce three separate events (on October 20, October 27 and November 5) simultaneously. And it's set the rumor mill spinning like a yo-yo.

Based on the latest rumors, we can be fairly confident about what two of three events will be for. Recent speculation from the likes of DroneXL has pinpointed October 27 as the launch date for the DJI Action 2 – and given the action camera is expected to be modular, it's fair to assume those pins in the teaser's central logo are from the Action 2.

The most exciting event of the three, though, is likely to be the one on November 5. We've seen growing leaks for the much-anticipated DJI Mavic 3 Pro drone, including a pretty clear photo, with speculation suggesting it will officially land in November.

The previous date we've seen mooted for the Mavic 3 Pro is November 15, but the DJI leaker Jasper Ellens claims the battery logo in DJI's new teaser is for the drone's new battery – which means there's a possibility it will finally land on November 5, a little earlier than expected.

But it's that first DJI event, on October 20th, that is the most mysterious of the three. Showing a 'record' symbol, it's clearly for a product that's capable of video shooting, but that doesn't narrow things down too much in DJI's lineup.

We've recently seen launches for the DJI OM 5 smartphone gimbal and DJI Pocket 2, so it's too soon for successors to those. But the launch could either be for a product related to those lines – or perhaps, at the other end of the scale, for a more professional DJI camera, like the one we saw leaked by regular DJI leaker @OsitaLV in August. 

Either way, we're in for a real treat when it comes to new DJI products over the next month – so if you've been planning to buy a drone, action camera or video-shooting product from Chinese drone king, we'd hold fire until it becomes clear exactly what we're going to see on those three dates.

[This is a breaking story, which we're in the process of updating – check back soon for more updates].

Mark Wilson
Mark Wilson

Mark is the Cameras Editor at TechRadar. Having worked in tech journalism for a ludicrous 17 years, Mark is now attempting to break the world record for the number of camera bags hoarded by one person. He was previously Cameras Editor at Trusted Reviews, Acting editor on Stuff.tv, as well as Features editor and Reviews editor on Stuff magazine. As a freelancer, he's contributed to titles including The Sunday Times, FourFourTwo and Arena. And in a former life, he also won the Daily Telegraph's Young Sportswriter of the Year. But that was before he discovered the strange joys of getting up at 4am for a photo shoot in London's Square Mile. 
See more Cameras news