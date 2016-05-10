Windows 10 PC games get unlocked frame rates, FreeSync and G-Sync support

Microsoft is catching up with competing PC gaming platforms by unlocking frame rates of games sold through the Windows Store. The software giant is also enabling AMD's FreeSync and Nvidia's G-Sync technologies.

Although Microsoft may be bragging about these additions in their press release, the reality is that PC gamers have had access to these features from other gaming platforms for a long time. Games purchased through Steam, Uplay, Origin and other platforms are much more open to tinkering.

So why do games purchased from the Windows Store have these limitations? It all comes down to control and security. Microsoft's Windows Store apps and games act as a sandbox, which doesn't allow other apps to tamper with its code. This makes Windows Store apps and games more secure, but it also makes it incredibly frustrating for PC gamers to use the tools they want.

For example, frame rate monitoring apps like FRAPS won't work with Windows Store games and gamers won't be able to install mods either. This is frustrating to say the least, as Microsoft announced it would embrace PC mods on its Xbox One console last year.

Today's updates are certainly welcomed, but show that Microsoft isn't taking PC gaming as seriously as it should. Microsoft still has a chance to win over gamers if they add cross-buy and cross-save features between Windows 10 and Xbox One games.