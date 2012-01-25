iTunes Store grossed £77m on Christmas Day

iTunes brough in an astonishing amount of cash for Apple on December 25th

iTunes users spent an incredible $120m (£77m) on music and apps on December 25th.

The company revealed the figure during Tuesday's first fiscal quarter earnings call for 2012 where it announced all-time record iPhone and iPad sales.

The whopping Christmas Day iTunes splurge is probably attributable to the masses of iOS devices and iTunes gift cards handed-out as presents over the festive season.

Apple said that the iTunes Store brought the company $1.7 billion (£1.09bn) in revenue for the quarter and also announced there are now 20 million songs to download.

More good news for Apple

Other noteworthy figures from the record-smashing earnings include news of 85m registered iCloud users, while there have already been 600,000 downloads of the iBooks Author app since last week's announcement.

Also, despite iPod sales falling 21 per cent year-on-year, the company still possesses more than 70 per cent of the MP3 player market.

All-in-all, everything remains spectacularly rosy in the Apple garden in the post-Steve Jobs era.

