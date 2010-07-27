Apple refreshes iMacs with Intel Core i3, Core i5 and Core i7 chips

Apple has announced an update to the iMac line, with Intel Core i3, Core i5 and Core i7 processors up to 3.6GHz plus new graphics including the ATI Radeon HD 5750. Prices start at £999.

The range is now available with dual-core Core i3 and Core i5 chips and quad-core Core i5 and Core i7 processors. The 27-inch iMac has the option of a 256GB SSD as a primary or secondary drive. The iMac SSD supports up to 215MB/s data transfer rates for faster startup and application launch times.

An SD card slot on the iMac now supports the SDXC format to handle the latest high-capacity storage cards.

"We took the world's best all-in-one and made it even better," said Philip Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. "With the latest processors, high-performance graphics and signature aluminium and glass design, customers are going to love the latest iMac."

21.5-inch 3.06GHz Intel Core i3 iMac, £999

21.5-inch 1,920 x 1,080 LED-backlit display;

3.06GHz Intel Core i3 processor with 4MB shared L3 cache;

4GB 1,333MHz DDR3 SDRAM expandable to 16GB;

ATI Radeon HD 4670 discrete graphics with 256MB GDDR3 SDRAM;

500GB Serial ATA hard drive running at 7,200rpm;

slot-load 8x SuperDrive with double-layer support (DVD±R DL/DVD±RW/CD-RW);

Mini DisplayPort for audio and video output (adaptors sold separately);

AirPort Extreme® 802.11n wireless networking & Bluetooth 2.1+EDR;

iSight video camera;

Gigabit Ethernet;

four USB 2.0 ports;

one SDXC SD card slot;

one FireWire 800 port;

built-in stereo speakers and microphone; and

Wireless Apple Keyboard, Magic Mouse.

Configure-to-order options include up to 8GB of RAM

21.5-inch 3.2GHz Intel Core i3 iMac, £1,249

21.5-inch 1,920 x 1,080 LED-backlit display;

3.20GHz Intel Core i3 processor with 4MB shared L3 cache;

4GB 1333MHz DDR3 SDRAM expandable to 16GB;

ATI Radeon HD 5670 discrete graphics with 512MB GDDR3;

1TB Serial ATA hard drive running at 7,200rpm;

slot-load 8x SuperDrive with double-layer support (DVD±R DL/DVD±RW/CD-RW);

Mini DisplayPort for audio and video output (adapters sold separately);

AirPort Extreme 802.11n wireless networking & Bluetooth 2.1+EDR;

iSight video camera;

Gigabit Ethernet;

four USB 2.0 ports;

one FireWire 800 port;

one SDXC SD card slot;

built-in stereo speakers and microphone; and

Wireless Apple Keyboard, Magic Mouse.

Configure-to-order options include a faster 3.6GHz Core i5 processor, 2TB hard drive and up to 8GB of RAM.

27-inch 3.2GHz Intel Core i3 iMac, £1,399



27-inch 2,560 x 1,440 LED-backlit display;

3.20 GHz Intel Core i3 processor with 4MB shared L3 cache;

4GB 1333MHz DDR3 SDRAM expandable to 16GB;

ATI Radeon HD 5670 discrete graphics with 512MB GDDR3;

1TB Serial ATA hard drive running at 7,200rpm;

slot-load 8x SuperDrive with double-layer support (DVD±R DL/DVD±RW/CD-RW);

Mini DisplayPort for audio and video input and output (adapters sold separately);

AirPort Extreme 802.11n wireless networking & Bluetooth 2.1+EDR;

iSight video camera;

Gigabit Ethernet;

four USB 2.0 ports;

one FireWire 800 port;

one SDXC SD card slot;

built-in stereo speakers and microphone; and

Wireless Apple Keyboard, Magic Mouse.

Configure-to-order options include a 3.6GHz Core i5 processor, 2TB hard drive, 256GB solid state drive (SSD) and up to 16GB of RAM.

27-inch 2.8GHz Quad-Core Intel Core i5 iMac, £1649