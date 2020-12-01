Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich live stream: how to watch Champions League anywhere

The Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid plays host tonight to a crucial match for the home side, with Atletico needing a result to bolster their hopes of making the 2020/21 Champions League knockout stages. Follow our guide as we explain where to get an Atletico Madrid Bayern Munich live stream and watch Champions League football online this Tuesday.

With four wins from four, Bayern have already secured their place in the knockout stages as Group A winners. Atletico could only manage draw against Lokomotiv Moscow in week 4, however, and now find themselves looking over their shoulders while second in the group.

Watch Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich live stream Kick-off time at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid for this match is at 9pm local time (CET), making it an 8pm GMT start for footy fans in the UK and an 3pm ET/12pm PT kick-off in the US. Full TV and live streaming details are below, and you can enjoy your local Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich coverage wherever you are with the help of a good VPN service.

While the Germans look set to rest key players, Atletico know they can't afford to expect their opponents to take their foot off the gas.

With Bayern having thrashed the hosts 4-0 when the two sides met in Munich in the reverse fixture last month, Atletico boss Diego Simeone knows a much better performance than their recent patchy showings will be needed if they are to take revenge.

If they are to get a result here, Atletico will need to do so with something of a second-string line-up. Diego Costa, Manu Sanchez and Sime Vrsaljko are all confirmed out through injury, with Hector Herrera doubtful, while striker Luis Suarez is also set to miss out following a recent positive coronavirus test.

Today's match promises just as much action and drama, so read on as we explain how to get an Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich live stream and watch the Champions League online no matter where you are in the world right now.

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're outside of yours for today's match, you probably won't be able to watch it like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in. Don't sweat it, though, as you've got the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage wherever you are.

Use a VPN to watch Champions League football live anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Subscription channel BT Sport has exclusive rights to the 2020/21 Champions League in the UK and will be showing every single match of the competition either on TV or online - including tonight's intriguing Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich clash. It's being shown on BT Sport ESPN, with kick-off at 8pm GMT and coverage starting at 7.45pm. BT Sport is available to both BT TV customers from just £10 extra a month on contract, and can be added on by Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk subscribers as well. However, if you don't want to be locked into a lengthy (and, when all's said and done) pricey contract, BT Sport also now offers the option of a Monthly Pass. Plus, if you choose to snap up a VPN as described above, it means you'll be able to watch your preferred UK Champions League coverage from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich: live stream Champions League soccer in the US for FREE

Today's Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich clash is being shown on CBS's All Access streaming service, which offers a FREE 1-week trial. The game kicks off at 3pm ET/12pm PT. For cord cutters, another option is fuboTV - which offers a FREE 7-day trial of its own. It carries CBS and is priced from $59.99 a month. Better still, it's really easy to sign up for, accepting a wide range of credit and debit card for online payment. All you need other than that is an email address and US zip code so you can get the right local programming - fuboTV isn't nosy like some other services and won't require you to confirm your address or anything like that. If you find yourself outside of America and want to watch the game using your normal streaming service, don't worry – a good VPN is all you need to tune in just like you would home. Spanish language coverage of big European football matches is also usually available in the US via TUDN and Univision.

FREE Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich live stream: how to watch the Champions League game in Canada

For the 2020/21 season, live Champions League matches are being broadcast in Canada by ever-growing sports subscription service DAZN . The streaming platform is down to live stream every single game of the competition, so it's where to head for today's Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich game, which kicks-off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT as in the US. DAZN packages come in at $20 per month or $150 per year in Canada - though you do have the option of a 1-month FREE trial if you've never used it before. Play your cards right and that means you can enjoy a heap of Champions League soccer games without dropping a dime! And don't forget that using a VPN is the way to watch Inter vs Real if you find yourself outside of Canada today.

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich live stream: watch the Champions League in Australia

In Australia, Optus Sport is again home to the Champions League action this season, making it the place to head for live coverage of Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich. You'll need to get up early, as kick-off time for the game in Australia is 7am AEDT on Wednesday morning. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while chord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch from another nation.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Champions League in New Zealand is Sky Sports . The channel will be broadcasting the biggest games from the 2020/21 competition, with this week's Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich scheduled to kick-off at 9am NZDT on Wednesday morning. Anyone with Sky Sport as part of their pay TV package can use the BeIN Sport Connect app to stream coverage either online or via the app on most modern mobile devices, but the service isn't available on a standalone basis. However, Sky Sport Now exists as an option for Kiwis who want access to Sky Sport channels on a contract-free basis.

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich live stream: how to watch the Champions League in India

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) continues to broadcast the UEFA Champions League, showing today's match just as it will be showing all the biggest games of the new 2020/21 season. Coverage will stretch across both TV and its over-the-top streaming service, SonyLIV , with kick-off time for Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich in India 1.30am IST late Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning.