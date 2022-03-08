Apple TV Plus offers first look at Argylle, the Henry Cavill and Dua Lipa spy thriller

Audio player loading…

Apple has given us a first look at blockbuster spy movie Argylle as part of its Apple March event .

The tech giant previewed its plans for the year ahead in new products, and, as part of the presentation, it gave us a sneak peek at four of its forthcoming original movies.

Argylle is adapted from author Ellie Conway's as-yet unpublished novel and boasts a very starry cast with Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, John Cena, Samuel L. Jackson, Ariana DeBose, Rob Delaney all starring, as well as singer Dua Lipa in her acting debut.

Matthew Vaughn, creator of Kingsman and director of Kick-Ass and X-Men: First Class directs, marking his debut working away from cinema.

Argylle follows a world-class spy who finds himself suffering from amnesia. Before he can recover his memory, he is tricked into believing he is a best-selling spy novelist.

Then, when his memories and lethal skills do return, he swears revenge against the Division, the shadowy organization he used to work for.

You can get a first look at Argylle as well as the rest of Apple's 2022 movie slate at the start of the presentation that we've embedded below for you:

What else did Apple show off?

Apple also showed a first look at Spirited, the modern musical re-imagining of Charles Dickens' classic Christmas ghost story A Christmas Carol. Ryan Reynolds will play Ebeneezer Scrooge, with Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer also in key roles.

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell in Spirited (Image credit: Apple TV)

There's also Luck, an animated adventure with Simon Pegg, Whoopi Goldberg, Flula Borg, Jane Fonda and Eva Noblezada providing the voices.

Luck follows Sam Greenfield, the unluckiest person in the world. When she discovers the never-before-seen Land of Luck, Sam must unite with the magical creatures there to turn her luck around.

Apple's new animated adventure Luck (Image credit: Apple TV)

We also got a glimpse at Cha Cha Real Smooth, the comedy-drama Apple picked up at Sundance. This one stars Dakota Johnson, Cooper Raiff, Vanessa Burghardt and Leslie Mann. It'll tell the story of a man who works as a bar mitzvah party host, who comes to strike up a friendship with a young woman and her teenage daughter.

Cooper Raiff and Dakota Johnson in Cha Cha Real Smooth (Image credit: Apple TV)

Additionally, we got a brief look at The Greatest Beer Run Ever, which puts together Zac Efron, Russell Crowe and Bill Murray. It's based on the book of the same name by Joanna Molloy and John "Chickie" Donohue.

It'll track the journey of Efron's Donohue, who, after a wager, leaves New York in 1967 to bring beer to his childhood buddies in the Army while they are fighting in Vietnam.

Zac Efron in The Greatest Beer Run Ever (Image credit: Apple TV)

Finally, we saw a few seconds of Raymond and Ray, which brings together Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke. It's a comedy-drama which shows two half brothers reuniting at the funeral of their father, whom they both had a bad relationship with..

Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke in Raymond and Ray (Image credit: Apple TV)

