AMD’s power-efficient Ryzen 2nd Generation processors get leaked

A fresh leak claims that AMD is preparing to release a pair of new Ryzen 2nd Generation processors, which aim to drive forward on the low power usage front.

According to spilled details from motherboard manufacturer ASRock, as highlighted by Wccftech.com, the power-efficient CPUs in question are the Ryzen 5 2600E and Ryzen 7 2700E.

They are six and eight-core processors, respectively, and identical to the existing Ryzen 5 2600X and Ryzen 7 2700X, except for the fact that they have a slower base clock, and a much lower TDP of 45W (compared to 95W and 105W respectively).

The base clock of the Ryzen 5 2600E is 3.1GHz rather than the 3.6GHz of its beefier sibling, and as for the 2700E processor, that runs at 2.8GHz compared to 3.7GHz. The boost clock of the ‘E’ type chips is as yet unknown.

Compact boxes

Obviously enough, these processors are aimed at those trying to put together a rig which is light on power requirements (for example, folks wanting to build a highly compact box like a small form factor PC). And it’s certainly never a bad thing to have more options.

The leaked AMD processors square up to Intel’s Core T CPUs (branded as ‘power-optimized lifestyle’ chips), although the latter are even more frugal at a TDP of 35W.

AMD’s mid-range B450 motherboards (recently aired at Computex) should be arriving soon, possibly alongside these new power-efficient chips, and as we reported last week, the rumor mill reckons a new budget Ryzen 3 2300X is in the pipeline as well. There’s plenty to look forward to, then.