All future Chromebooks will run Android apps out of the box

Good news if you’re planning on purchasing a new Chromebook model this year – Google has confirmed it’ll support Android apps straight out of the box without requiring an update.

The news has come from a single but stand-out line of text on Google’s official list of Android app compatible Chromebooks which states: “All Chromebooks launching in 2017 and after as well as the Chromebooks listed below will work with Android apps in the coming future.”

Until now Android app support has been limited to select Chromebook models so if you wanted a Chromebook that allowed you to access and use apps from Google Play Store you had to consult Google’s list to make sure it was possible in the model you wanted.

Access entire catalogs of Steam apps and more with the best gaming laptop

Appy days

Thanks to this change, that will no longer be an issue for those buying Chromebook models from 2017 and beyond.

After Google began to introduce Android app support to select Chromebooks last year it was clear it would only be a matter of time before it was extended to more models as it significantly adds to the appeal of owning a Chromebook.

We’ve contacted Google to request an official comment on the news and will update with any reply they make.