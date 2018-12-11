Adobe Camera Raw now supports a host of new cameras, including Nikon's Z6

We've seen a number of new cameras launched since Adobe last updated its Camera Raw editor, and if you've just treated yourself to a new camera (or smartphone for that matter) such as Nikon's fabulous Z6 or its D3500 beginner DSLR, you may have been a little frustrated that your raw files couldn't be read by Photoshop or Lightroom.

The good news is that Adobe has announced that Adobe Camera Raw has been updated for December 2018 to support a host of new models, and the update is free for Creative Cloud subscribers.

Newly supported cameras and phones include:

For a full list of supported cameras, head to Adobe's dedicated page, which lists all cameras supported by Adobe Camera Raw.

