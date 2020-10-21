Acer just announced a gaming-capable laptop that can last nearly 18 hours

Acer has announced the Swift 3X, its first laptop to feature Intel’s discrete Xe Max graphics.

The Acer Swift 3X, which debuts just days after Asus revealed the first laptop to pack a discrete Intel GPU, pairs its Xe Max graphics with either an 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 or Core i5-1135G7 CPU.

You’ll also find 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB SSD storage, and an impressive battery life - according to Acer, the laptop can last for a whopping 17.5 hours on a single charge.

Elsewhere, the Acer Swift 3X features a 14-inch IPS display with a 1080p resolution and an 84% screen-to-body ratio, a built-in fingerprint scanner and a webcam up top. There is also a variety of ports on offer, including USB-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2 and Thunderbolt 4.

The Acer Swift 3X will be available from December starting at $899 (£683, AU$1,260).

Acer Chromebook Spin 513

(Image credit: Acer)

Acer also on Wednesday announced the Chromebook Spin 513 and the Chromebook Enterprise Spin 513, which are the first Chromebook devices to come powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7c chip.

This entry-level 8nm processor will equip both laptops with 4G LTE support and “long” battery life, with Acer claiming the devices will last for 14 hours on average on a single charge.

Both Chromebook Spin 513 laptops also feature 8GB RAM, up to 128GB storage, a 13.3-inch full HD IPS display with a 78% screen-to-body ratio, two USB-C ports, and USB-A.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 513 will be available from $399 (£303, AU$560) starting in November, while the Enterprise edition will arrive in March for $699 (£530, AU$980).

Yet more laptops...

(Image credit: Acer)

Acer has also launched a number of new laptops across its Spin, Aspire and ConceptD.

The latest Acer Spin 5 convertible, for example, now packs an 11th-gen Intel processor with Iris Xe graphics, while the Acer Spin 3 has been updated with a new 16:10 13.3-inch display, a Tiger Lake processor and support for dual SSDs.

The Acer Spin 3 will hit store shelves in March 2021 and it will have a starting price of $849.99. The Spin 5 will arrive in February 2021 and it will have a starting price of $999.99.

There are three new models in the Acer Aspire 5 lineup, measuring in at 14-inches, 15-inches and 17-inches, respectively. Each now ships with an 11th-gen Intel processor with either Iris Xe graphics or an optional Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU.

The 14-inch Aspire 5 ($500) and a 15-inch Aspire 5 ($500) are expected in North America in December. The 17.3-inch Aspire 5 comes a bit later and is expected in North America in February 2021.

Acer’s latest ConceptD devices arrive in the form of the ConceptD 7 & ConceptD 7 Pro laptops, along with and ConceptD 300 Creator desktop. The ConceptD 7 Pro is the most exciting of the bunch, with the "professional-grade" laptop packing an 10th-generation Intel processor, Nvidia Quadro graphics, and a MacBook-rivalling 15.5-inch IPS Ultra HD display.

The Concept D 7 Pro notebook will be available this December, with a starting price of $3,499.