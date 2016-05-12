10 tips and tricks for the iPhone 6S

Now that you've set up 3D Touch to behave the way you want it to, you can begin using it like a pro. The peek feature is one of the best things about 3D Touch, at it enables you to take… well, a peek… at other apps without leaving the one you're using.

For example, you can take a peek at emails when you're in your inbox without having to open them fully. Press firmly on an email to take a look at it, and you can then quickly bring up options to reply, forward and more with ease.

And if someone sends you an email with a map attached, you can use peek – again with a firm press of the screen – to quickly preview the map without opening a separate app.