Liverpool vs Manchester United live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere now and on TV, team news

Manchester United will be hoping to derail Liverpool's quest for an historic quadruple this evening, as they take on their big rivals at Anfield this evening. Currently a point behind league leaders City, a win in this key fixture would see the Merseysiders go to the top ahead of City's game with Brighton tomorrow.

Equally, there are points to be won in the race for the top four for the Red Devils.

The team sheets are in and Jurgen Klopp has made just two changes to his Liverpool side from the weekend, with Jordan Henderson replacing Naby Keita, while centre-back Joel Matip comes in for Ibrahima Konate.

Centre-back Phil Jones, full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, midfielder Nemanja Matic and striker Marcus Rashford meanwhile all start for the visitors.

Here's how to watch a Liverpool vs Manchester United live stream and get the Premier League online, no matter where you are in the world today.

Liverpool vs Man United live stream Date: Tuesday, April 19 Kick-off time: 8pm BST / 3pm EDT / 12pm PDT / 12.30am IST / 5am AEST / 7am NZST Venue: Anfield, Liverpool US live stream: USA Network (via Sling $10 discount) Watch from anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Liverpool come into the game on a major high after securing their first appearance in an FA Cup final in 10 years after their 3-2 win over Manchester City on Saturday. While United supporters will be loathe to give City a leg up in the title race with a win tonight, the thought of Liverpool pulling off the never-done-before feat of winning four major trophies in a single season is surely more unpalatable.

The away side also have enough of their own motivation coming into this clash, with Champions League qualification very much back in their grasp following their win over Norwich on Saturday coupled with weekend slip ups by top four rivals Spurs, Arsenal and West Ham.

United have confirmed that Cristiano Rondo will be unavailable for tonight's, following the tragic death of his newborn son. Follow our guide to get a Liverpool vs Manchester United live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere today.

Watch Liverpool vs Manchester United live stream online in US without cable

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2021/22 Premier League season, and it shows every match across NBCSN, USA Network and its streaming service Peacock. Liverpool vs Manchester United kicks off at 3pm EDT / 12pm PDT this morning, and is being shown exclusively on USA Network. If you want a comprehensive OTT streaming service, Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes USA Network as part of its Sling Blue package. The usual cost is $35 a month, but there's currently claim $10 off your first month. If you subscribe to Sling, Peacock, or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, remember the VPN solution outlined above - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester United from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Liverpool vs Manchester United live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Liverpool vs Manchester United from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to watch a Liverpool vs Manchester United live stream in the UK

This fixture will be shown exclusively on Sky Sports via its Premier League and Main Event channels. The game is set to kick-off in front of an expected capacity crowd at Anfield at 8pm BST, with coverage of the game starting at 6pm BST. Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can watch this game on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. If you don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Those outside the UK wanting to watch their Premier League coverage like they would at home needn't worry about geo-blockers, either - as they can just pick up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Liverpool vs Manchester United live stream: how to watch Premier League online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches the 2021/22 season in Canada and will be showing every single match, including Liverpool vs Manchester United, which kicks off at 3pm EDT / 12pm PDT today. DAZN costs $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all the games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester United: live stream Premier League game in Australia

Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture this season live in Australia, which means it's the place to watch Liverpool vs Manchester United in the Land Down Under. The game kicks off at 5am AEST on Wednesday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester United: live stream in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2021/22 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch Liverpool vs Man United at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 7am NZST on Wednesday morning. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

Liverpool vs Manchester United: live stream Premier League action online in India