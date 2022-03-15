How to watch Fire Force online from anywhere

An anime about a team of fire fighters keeping their city safe, Fire Force sounds like a simple plot. However, throw in the fact that people can spontaneously combust into flames, others can control fire and half the world has burned down and you see where the excitement of the show comes around. Read on to see how to easily watch Fire Force online.
Air dates: 2019-2022
Total seasons: 2
Creators: Atsushi Ōkubo
A pretty recent show in the long life of anime, Fire Force has picked up a dedicated fan base quickly. With just two seasons and a potential third around the corner, it is a fairly quick watch.
The show follows Shinra Kusakabe - one of the many people in this world that can create and control fire. He is part of Fire Force 8, a team of other talented individuals who fight fire... with fire.
Investigating the many spontaneous combustions and dealing with the aftermath, the different Fire Forces are constantly kept busy saving the world (it's not really an anime without some world saving).
Offering a colourful and fiery cast, impressive animations and a gripping plot, this is a modern anime well worth adding to your list. Below we've broken down how to watch Fire Force online in a host of different countries.
How to watch Fire Force online
There are currently two seasons of Fire Force that have aired with a total of 48 episodes. You can watch both seasons online with a Funimation subscription. While there is no confirmation of a season 3, it is highly likely.
Funimation houses over 600 different titles including some of the best anime shows, offering 15,000+ hours of both subbed and English Dubbed content. It can be accessed from the US, Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand and Ireland.
The Funimation cost and choice of plans vary depending on the region that you're in. Customers in the US can choose between three plans (Premium, Premium Plus, and Premium Plus Ultra) from $5.99 a month.
International markets have the choice of just one plan where they can pay £4.99 / AU$7.95 / NZ$7.95 / €5.99 a month. Annual plans are available, too.
No matter where you are, though, new Funimation subscribers can benefit from a 14-day FREE trial.
While Funimation and Crunchyroll are now both owned by Sony Pictures Entertainment, things appear to be remaining separate for the time being. That means you'll also be able to watch Fire Force online through Crunchyroll from $7.99/£6.50 a month, with a Crunchyroll free trial also available.
How to watch Fire Force from abroad
If you use your Funimation account while you're out of the country, you will likely find the content is geo-blocked. While this is an obstacle, it's an easy one to get around.
If you download a VPN, you will be able to watch Fire Force from anywhere in the world. This is because a VPN changes your IP address, allowing you to appear like you're back home, getting around any geo-restrictions you might face.
Where else can I watch Fire Force online?
It's not too easy to watch Fire Force outside of Funimation or Crunchyroll right now. While Netflix has it for Japanese viewers and Hulu has it for Americans, most other regions won't be able to access the show.
