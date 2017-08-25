How to convert videos with VLC

As much as we all love to watch our favorite films, TV shows and even record ourselves playing video games, the multitude of file formats can cause huge problems when you're trying to play your media on various devices.

Apple users who want to play home videos in iTunes for instance need to use the MOV or MP4 format. Meanwhile, some televisions come with a handy USB port to play your home videos but only support the AVI format.

Fortunately the free, cross platform VideoLan (VLC) Media Player can be used to convert your media files from one format to another - and it's a quick and easy process.