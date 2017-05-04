How to avoid mobile roaming charges: stop those scary holiday phone bills

Anyone who's ever made a mobile phone call while abroad will know how annoying roaming charges can be. While making phone calls can be expensive, using the Internet or sending a picture message can be excruciatingly expensive.

In Europe, the picture is rosy – unless you're from the UK. After a decade-long campaign haranguing mobile operators to reduce roaming charges in an effort to create a 'digital single market', the European Union is about to ban them completely from June 2017.