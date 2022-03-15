F1 live stream 2022: how to watch every race online from anywhere

As a new F1 season begins, the rancour over the last one remains as fervent as it was the day that Max Verstappen became the new world champion. It was as contentious as it was exhilarating, and Lewis Hamilton would like nothing better than to take the combative Dutchman apart. If things weren't personal before (they were), there's no doubt now. Here's how to watch a 2022 F1 live stream no matter where you are in the world – and where you can watch an F1 live stream with a VPN.

An intriguing re-shuffle sees some familiar faces return to the grid, and others pledge allegiance to new teams. George Russell's pateince has finally been rewarded with a place alongside Hamilton at Mercedes.

Valtteri Bottas is looking to thrive out of the spotlight with Alfa Romeo, where he partners rookie driver Guanyu Zhou; Alex Albon has slotted in at Williams; and Haas has brought back Kevin Magnussen, but can the car match his talents?

A raft of regulation changes should make overtaking easier, while larger 18-inch tyres are expected to be more reliable, and cars have been equipped with longer noses for safety. Speaking of long noses, the mind games are in full flow, with Mercedes - as it does every year - insisting that its cars are too slow to win a single race, and Red Bull already piling pressure on the stewards.

With at least 22 races planned, follow our guide as we explain how to get a 2022 F1 live stream from anywhere.

Related: how to watch a Champions League live stream

Where to watch FREE F1 live streams in 2022

Formula 1 is such a popular sport worldwide that's it's of little surprise that TV companies put a premium on F1 coverage.

But there are some countries where the F1 is still shown on free TV. That may be the odd race or, for some lucky Grand Prix fans, every single one:

Albania: every race on RTSH

Australia: Australian GP on Channel 9

Austria: every race on ORF Eins and Servus TV

Read more Azerbaijan: every race on Idman TV Brazil: every race on Band France: Bahrain GP, Monaco GP, French GP, United States GP and Mexico City GP on C8 UK and Ireland: British GP on Channel 4 Iran: every race on MBC Persia and IRIB Varzesh Luxembourg: every race on RTL Zwee Mexico: Mexico City GP on Canal 5 Middle East and North Africa: every race on MBC Action and MBC Persia Poland: 4-5 races on Polsat Puerto Rico: Monaco GP, Canadian GP, United States GP, Mexico City GP on ABC Russia: every race on Match TV Spain: Spanish GP on Telecinco United States: United States GP, Mexico City GP on ABC

How to watch F1 live streams from outside your country

We've recommended some of the best places to live stream 2022 F1 races below. But you might run into a problem trying to access them if you're outside of your country. This is because of something called geo-blocking.

Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be around that issue with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Use a VPN to live stream F1 2022 from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick. It's fast, secure and easy to use. It's also compatible with most streaming devices including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Give it a try. If you change your mind, ExpressVPN offers a full refund within 30 days.

Watch on F1 TV (selected regions)

If you're an F1 devotee, then you likely already know about F1 TV - it's the streaming service to subscribe to for all the best live action, highlights, replays of classics races and a whole lot more besides. Most people will want to go for F1 TV Pro, which is the way to live stream every F1 Grand Prix in full - along with F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup as well. Prices differ from country to country - it's $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year in the US, for example - and in some places you can get a FREE 7-day trial! Just note that F1 TV doesn't provide live Grand Prix coverage everywhere, with the UK and Australia the notable examples.

How to watch an F1 live stream in the UK

Sky Sports is showing every 2022 F1 GP live on its dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel in 4K UHD. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, a better option may be to pick up a Now Sports Membership, which includes all 11 channels but on a more flexible basis. One race, the British GP on July 3, is also being shown for FREE on Channel 4. You can also watch it online via the All4 streaming service. Outside the UK? To access your preferred streaming service from abroad, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed below.

How to watch F1: live stream Formula 1 racing in the US

ESPN is providing comprehensive coverage of the 2022 F1 season in the US. Cord-cutters are in luck, too, as you can get ESPN without having an expensive cable package. The United States GP (October 23) and the Mexico City GP (October 30) are also being shown on ABC. Watch 2022 F1 without cable ESPN is included in the cable-cutting streamer Sling TV's Orange package. Better still, new users can take advantage of the Sling TV 3-day FREE trial to watch a race without paying a cent. Sling TV costs $35 a month thereafter and includes 30+ other channels. And as there's no contract, you can cancel before you spend a penny. Alternatively, fuboTV is an even more complete end-to-end cable replacement services, which offers ESPN, ABC and over 120 other channels on plans starting from $64.99 a month after a 7-day FREE fuboTV trial.

Live stream F1 and watch Grand Prix racing in Canada

In Canada, you can watch 2022 F1 races on English-language TSN or French-language RDS - but they're premium channels that typically come with a pay TV package. If you get them as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to an F1 live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN or RDS on a streaming-only basis from just CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

More Canadian sports action: how to watch an NHL live stream

How to watch F1: live stream for FREE in Australia

Motorsport fans in Australia can watch every race of the 2022 F1 season on Fox Sports and via Foxtel. If you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for the excellent Kayo Sports streaming service. It features no lock-in contracts from $25 a month and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NRL, soccer, F1, NFL... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all-out on Fox. Better still, Kayo offers a FREE two-week trial! The Australian GP on April 10 is also being shown for FREE on Channel 9, which means you can live stream it on 9Now. Don't forget, you can take your F1 coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

How to watch F1 online: live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can live stream every race of the 2022 F1 season on Spark Sport. Spark Sport also offers a 7-day free trial so you can tune in to at least one GP without paying a thing. Once that free trial's expired, a subscription costs $24.99 per month, with Spark also covering Black Caps and England cricket games, EPL football, NBA basketball from the US, and MotoGP racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.

Mar 20 - Bahrain GP

Mar 27 - Saudi Arabian GP

Apr 10 - Australian GP

Apr 24 - Emilia Romagna GP

May 8 - Miami GP

May 22 - Spanish GP

May 29 - Monaco GP

Jun 12 - Azerbaijan GP

Jun 19 - Canadian GP

Jul 3 - British GP

Jun 10 - Austrian GP

Jul 24 - French GP

Jul 31 - Hungarian GP

Aug 28 - Belgian GP

Sep 4 - Dutch GP

Sep 11 - Italian GP

Oct 2 - Singapore GP

Oct 9 - Japanese GP

Oct 23 - United States GP

Oct 30 - Mexico City GP

Nov 13 - São Paulo GP

Nov 20 - Abu Dhabi GP

2022 F1 teams and drivers

Red Bull

Max Verstappen

Sergio Pérez

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton

George Russell

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc

Carlos Sainz

McLaren

Lando Norris

Daniel Ricciardo

Alpine

Fernando Alonso

Esteban Ocon

AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly

Yuki Tsunoda

Aston Martin

Sebastian Vettel

Lance Stroll

Williams

Alex Albon

Nicholas Latifi

Alfa-Romeo

Valtteri Bottas

Guanyu Zhou

Haas

Kevin Magnussen

Mick Schumacher

2022 F1 sprint races

Sprint races received a lukewarm reception when they were introduced during the 2021 season, and the FIA has tweaked the format in an effort to make it more competitive.

The top eight finishers will win points, rather than just the top three, with the driver finishing in first place winning 8 points, and the driver finishing in eighth place winning one.

The sprint race finishing order will still determine the grid for the Grand Prix, but in an almost certainly futile bid to appease traditionalists, the driver who sets the fastest time in Q3 will be credited as the official polesitter.

Sprint races will be held at the Emilia Romagna, Austrian and São Paulo Grands Prix this season.

2022 F1 car changes

The 2022 regulations have transformed the cars on the grid, with many of the tweaks designed to make it easier to follow close behind - and hopefully overtake - leading cars.

Wheel covers and over-wheel winglets, and redesigned front and rear wings will help to generate less "dirty air" for trailing cars to pass through.

Dirty air significantly reduces downforce and aerodynamic performance, and is arguably the key obstacle that has made overtaking so difficult over recent years.

The cars will also use 18-inch tyres, up from 13 inches, with the hope being that the larger surface area will reduce overheating issues.

The noses of the cars have also been lengthened, in order to absorb more of the impact during crashes, which has also contributed to a roughly 40kg weight increase.

The bio-component of the fuel used in F1 has also been increased to 10% from 5.57%, with a view to the sport moving to fully sustainable fuel in the next few years.