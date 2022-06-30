Berankis vs Nadal live stream: how to watch Wimbledon online from anywhere

Veteran Spanish star Rafael Nadal will be looking for a straightforward time as he faces Ricardas Berankis on Centre Court today at Wimbledon today. Having had a trickier than expected time progressing from his first round match, 36-year-old Nadal is still on course for a complete calendar-year Grand Slam after picking up the first two titles out of four so far. Read on as we explain how to watch a Berankis vs Nadal live stream wherever you are today - including ways to watch the tennis absolutely FREE.

Having looked to be cruising to the second round at two sets and a break up, Nadal suffered a scare on Tuesday against Francisco Cerundolo. The Argentine took the third, before the Spaniard battle back to regain momentum and take the fourth set and win the match to win 6-4 6-3 3-6 6-4.

Nadal now faces current world number 106 Ricardas Berankis, whom he beat in straight sets earlier this year in their only previous meeting. Despite his relatively lowly ranking, Lithuanian star Berankis has already shown he can pull off a shock, having navigated past a tough opening round showdown with former Wimbledon semifinalist Sam Querrey.

Here's how to watch a Berankis vs Nadal live stream at Wimbledon 2022 from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Berankis vs Nadal: live stream Wimbledon 2022 tennis for FREE

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans can watch Wimbledon 2022 for FREE (opens in new tab), with the entire tournament being shown on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and through the BBC Red Button. Berankis vs Nadal will follow the match between Katie Boulter and Karolina Pliskova, which is expected to start at around 1.30pm BST. BBC iPlayer is free to watch with a valid TV licence, and works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Away from the UK right now? No worries: Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad (opens in new tab).

Watch a Berankis vs Nadal live stream from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more tennis-mad countries like Australia, the US, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there, including details of who's showing Berankis vs Nadal.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch a Berankis vs Nadal live stream from anywhere

How to use a VPN to watch Berankis vs Nadal

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) for UK citizens abroad.

How to live stream Berankis vs Nadal: watch Wimbledon for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans in Australia are amongst the luckiest in the world too, as they can watch Wimbledon 2022 for FREE on 9Gem (opens in new tab). The only catch is that Berankis vs Nadal will follow the match between Katie Boulter and Karolina Pliskova, which is expected to begin at around 10.30pm AEST on Thursday night. In other words, brace yourself for a very late night indeed. Viewers who stay up can also fire up a free Berankis vs Nadal live stream on the 9Now streaming service (opens in new tab), which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Berankis vs Nadal on 9Now from abroad (opens in new tab) Die-hard tennis fans might want to take a look at Stan Sport too, which is live streaming every match on every court, ad-free. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

How to watch Berankis vs Nadal: live stream Wimbledon tennis in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans can watch Berankis vs Nadal on ESPN Plus in the US. The match is set to get underway after Katie Boulter with Karolina Pliskova, which is expected to begin at around 8.30am ET / 5.30am PT on Thursday morning. Berankis vs Nadal is also being shown on ESPN 3, and there's a strong chance the match will be shown on ESPN too. Stream Wimbledon 2022 live without cable If you don't have cable, fear not. ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost just $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $69.99 a year. As an exclusively online service, ESPN Plus is available to stream via, iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Oculus Go and Samsung connected TVs. As well as, of course, via a web browser on your computer. Alternatively, Sling TV is a complete cable replacement service that includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3 in its Orange plan. It normally costs $35 per month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price (opens in new tab).

How to live stream Berankis vs Nadal and watch Wimbledon 2022 tennis online in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, you can watch Wimbledon 2022 on TSN, with Berankis vs Nadal set to begin after Katie Boulter and Karolina Pliskova, which is expected to start at around 8.30am ET / 5.30am PT on Thursday morning. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Berankis vs Nadal live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Berankis vs Nadal: live stream Wimbledon tennis in New Zealand