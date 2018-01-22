Ring in the Chinese New Year with massive savings from Lazada

Ushering in the Chinese New Year not only means there’s plenty of good cheer, good food and high levels of energy throughout the celebrations, it also brings with it plenty of savings on the some of the hottest tech in town.

Not only can you grab the usual accessories, like phone cases, for cheap at this time, you’ll be able to find great savings on pricier gadgets as well.

Lazada Singapore is now hosting its Chinese New Year sale with big discounts on a huge number of products. To save you time and effort, the TechRadar team has handpicked a few of the hottest tech products with the biggest savings, so you can grab something new to usher in a prosperous Chinese New Year. These deals end January 25.

Best Chinese New Year bargains at Lazada Singapore

DJI Spark Fly More Combo for SGD849 (was SGD1,149): While the Spark may not be the most powerful drone available today, this palm-sized quadcopter makes flying a drone and taking aerial footage plenty of fun for everyone, no matter their proficiency with drones. If you’d like to feel like a Jedi and control a drone with just your palm, you can save SGD 300 on the Fly More Combo, plus get a bonus battery for free. Lazada is offering the Spark package for just SGD 849 in white, that’s down by 26%. If you’re after a splash of color, the red Spark set is also on offer for the same price.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Dual Sim 64GB Gold for SGD195 (was SGD459): With a 5.5-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM and a Mediatek Deca-core processor, you’ll be getting plenty of punch in this phablet from Xiaomi. Premium features such as a full metal design and fingerprint scanner help it compete with the style and convenience of the big names in smartphones. Save yourself close to 60% and grab the Redmi Note 4 for only SGD195.

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2017; 16GB) for SGD119.88 (was SGD149.90): If you’re after a tablet that doesn’t cost the earth, Amazon’s 8-inch Fire HD (2017 model) is a great option. With 16GB of onboard storage and up to 8 hours of battery life, you can stream your favourite shows and movies or catch up on your reading whenever and wherever you like. Lazada says they’ll install Google Play for customers, so boxes could be opened. If you’re comfortable with that, you can grab yourself (or gift a loved one) the Amazon Fire HD 8 for SGD119.88.

PlayStation 4 500GB with three free games for SGD398 (was SGD499): If you’re looking to score yourself Sony’s killer console but aren’t looking to spend big on the Pro or 1TB model, you can get the 500GB Slim PS4 for only SGD 398. You’ll also net yourself three free months membership to Playstation Plus and three terrific games: God of War 3, Uncharted 4 and Horzion Zero Dawn. So knock 20% off the original bundle price and save even more on the PS4 500GB three-game bundle for only SGD499.

MSI GL62 15-inch Gaming Laptop SGD1,437 (was SGD2,042): Here’s an opportunity to save even more on a Gaming Laptop from the Taiwanese company responsible for ultra-powerful and affordable gaming, MSI. Boasting an Intel Core i7-7700, GeForce GTX960M, 8GB of RAM and a full 1TB HDD, you’ll have plenty of power for some portable gaming. Get the MSI GL62 Gaming Laptop for only SGD1,437, saving you 30%.

GoPro Hero6 Black 4K action camera for SGD529 (was SGD680): For anyone who wants to capture their adventures (or misadventures, as the case may be), GoPro has given its latest action cam a massive upgrade that allows 4K 60fps and super-slow-motion Full HD 240fps video capture. And, at this time of year, you get so save a cool SGD151 on the GoPro Hero6 Black. The action cam is on sale for just SGD 529, saving you about 22% on the listed price.

