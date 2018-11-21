The best cheap Bose speaker sale prices and deals for Black Friday 2018

Despite their highly portable and outdoor-friendly nature, people are always asking us for to find great Bose speaker deals throughout the year, such is the appeal and enduring quality of the products. So if you too have been thinking where you can get the lowest Bose speaker prices, well, we can certainly help with that. Even more so with Black Friday deals arriving now.

Bose speaker sales have gone through the roof thanks to its ever-growing selection of portable, connected and smart speakers: what was once an audio brand mainly for people with serious bucks has now broadened its appeal with Bose speaker prices that can suit every budget. Bose speaker sales and deals can be few and far between - this is a brand with products that tend to retain their value, with some speakers actually costing more on the second hand market than they did new - but if you use our comparison charts below you can generally still get a significant chunk off the RRP. These are our favorite current cheap Bose speaker deals.

Today's cheapest Bose speaker sale prices and deals

Bose SoundLink Revolve speaker

The best for 360 degree sound

Great sound

12-hour battery

Water resistant

The Revolve is the latest entry to the widely imitated and widely loved SoundLink series. The new pillar shape means 360-degree sound, and with 12 hours from its rechargeable battery and IPX4 water resistance it’s a really good outdoor speaker - although it’s really nice to have at home too, thanks to Siri and Google Now integration. And if the black version isn't doing it for you, it's available in a stylish Lux Gray, or silver with white top and bottom in English. You could even get two and pair them up for stereo playback or getting more music spread around your home for a party.

Today's best Bose SoundLink Revolve speaker sale prices ? No price information Check PricePanda

Bose SoundLink Mini 2 speaker

The classic improved

Brilliant sound

Built like a tank

10-hour battery

It may have been superseded by the Resolve nowadays and stock is sometimes difficult to find but either generation of the SoundLink Mini is a pocket rocket that delivers surprisingly big sound from such a small package. It’s built like a tank, which means it’s ideal for taking with you to outdoor events: our one has suffered all kinds of lumps and bumps and it just keeps on keeping on. Don’t fall for cheap lookalikes: while they may look almost identical to Bose’s design, they don’t sound remotely like the SoundLink does.

Today's best Bose SoundLink Mini 2 speaker sale prices ? No price information Check PricePanda

Bose SoundLink Color 2 speaker

A summer smash that you'll love all year round

Very portable

Water resistant

8-hour battery

The Bose SoundLink Color 2 is a fun and funky portable speaker that’s small enough to chuck in a bag when you head for the beach, park, garden, or even just use around the house. It’s tall and thin but clever design means the vibration of the speakers doesn’t make it jump around like a House of Pain video.

Nine metre wireless range means you don’t have to hover too close with your phone. It’s water resistant rather than waterproof so you might not want to go right up to the pool’s edge with it, but it’s more than capable of playing through the odd shower: Bose says it’ll sail through even a heavy rain storm.

Today's best Bose SoundLink Color 2 speaker sale prices ? No price information Check PricePanda

Bose SoundLink Micro speaker

The smallest Bose speaker

Compact, design

It's waterproof

Not a loud Bose speaker

The Bose SoundLink Micro is a travel speaker with IPX7 waterproofing, a tiny footprint and an impressive six hours of play time from its rechargeable battery. It doubles as speakerphone and connects to your phone’s Siri or Google Assistant, and while it can’t sound as good as its bigger stablemates – it’s good, but its size limits what it can do – it’s loud enough to work on a bike’s handlebars or in a reasonably sized room. Like other recent Bose speakers you can use it as half of a stereo pair or in Party Mode to play the same music on multiple speakers. We'd opt for something a bit bigger to be honest.

Today's best Bose SoundLink Micro speaker sale prices ? No price information Check PricePanda

Bose SoundTouch 10 speaker

Packs a surprising punch

Big sound

Multi-room ready

Alexa requires separate hardware

The marketing is a little misleading for this one: while the SoundTouch 10 does indeed work with Alexa, it doesn’t do so independently. You need something like an Echo Dot to listen to your commands and pass them on. This model is designed for smaller spaces such as bedrooms and dorm rooms; if you need more volume you can pair two Bose speakers in stereo mode. It’s also multi-room capable.

Is it worth the money? According to What Hi-Fi, “the smallest, most affordable speaker in the SoundTouch range is also one of the best.” It does that Bose thing of chucking out a big sound from a deceptively small device, and while it’s not frighteningly loud it’s still got quite a kick.

Today's best Bose SoundTouch 10 speaker sale prices ? No price information Check PricePanda

Looking for some more options. How about checking out the latest cheap Amazon Echo prices, sales and deals?