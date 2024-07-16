When it comes to Prime Day deals on high-end laptops, I'd rather have this Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro over a MacBook

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing right now, and we're seeing tons of great discounts on all sorts of products. There are plenty of great Prime Day laptop deals available right now, but if I had to pick just one, it would be the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro.

Samsung's Galaxy Book series has long typified what a premium ultrabook should be: sleek, lightweight, minimalist, and powerful under the hood. Packing a cutting-edge Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and gorgeous 3K AMOLED touch display, the Galaxy Book4 Pro is on sale at Amazon right now – at just $1,149.99 for the 14-inch model and $1,299.99 for its 16-inch top-spec big sibling – the cheapest both models have ever been at Amazon!

I've handled a few Samsung laptops in my time, and these latest models are the sort of laptop you unbox and just go 'wow'. That AMOLED screen is truly top-notch, with phenomenal contrast and vibrancy, while the brushed metal exterior and large touchpad make it feel high-end the moment you start using it. If you want a laptop that conveys serious professionalism, this is the one to buy.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Book4 deals

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro 14-inch: was $1,449.99 now $1,149.99 at Amazon

Display - 14-inch 3K AMOLED

Processor - Intel Core Ultra 7 155H

RAM - 16GB DDR5

Storage - 512GB SSD

OS - Windows 11 Perhaps the best laptop screen you'll find at this price point, the glorious AMOLED touch display of the Galaxy Book4 Pro is definitely the main attraction – but it doesn't skimp elsewhere, equipped with the latest Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU and 16GB of RAM. With a thickness of less than 12mm and all-day battery life, this is one of the best Prime Day laptop deals we've seen.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro 16-inch: was $1,749.99 now $1,299.99 at Amazon

Display - 16-inch 3K AMOLED

Processor - Intel Core Ultra 7 155H

RAM - 16GB DDR5

Storage - 1TB SSD

OS - Windows 11 The bigger 16-inch Galaxy Book4 Pro is also on sale, and this configuration also bumps up the storage to a respectable 1TB. With its sleek design and Moonstone Gray colorway built around its powerful next-gen Intel Core Ultra 7 chip, this is a laptop sure to make you the envy of the office.

In our Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro review, we praised the fantastic display, clean design, and impressive battery life - all statements that still hold up today. Seriously, this laptop only launched at the end of February this year, and yet it's already seeing $450 discounts? That's a steal, and you can't convince me otherwise.

Setting aside the obviously gorgeous screen and next-gen Intel CPU, the Galaxy Book4 Pro has a lot to offer. Despite the ultra-thin design, both the 14- and 16-inch models pack a wide variety of ports for physical connectivity - HDMI video output and a microSD card reader are two things that have become a rarity on thin-and-light laptops in recent years, so it's great to see them here.

The keyboard and (enormous) touchpad are also very high quality, with the 16-inch model featuring a full-size key layout including a numpad – something that will no doubt be a plus for some users! Out of all the laptops I've tested over the years, this is one of very few that I'd seriously consider buying for myself; at least, if it weren't for the twenty-something laptops lying around my home office!

