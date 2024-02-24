Weekend sale at Amazon: 17 deals I'd buy on TVs, laptops, headphones, and more

At any one time of the year, there are always fantastic deals available at Amazon. This weekend is no different with plenty of tech products sitting at prices just as good as over Black Friday last year. I've spotted laptops, TVs, headphones, and even small appliances with great deals at Amazon right now, all of which you can check out below.

Some highlights include old favorites like the Apple MacBook Air M1 for its record-low price of $749.99 (was $999), the Google Pixel 8 for $549.99 (was $699), and brand-new products like the Bose QuietComfort Ultra wireless earbuds for $249 (was $299). I've also found some superb options for big-screen TVs on a budget like this 65-inch TCL Q6 QLED TV for $498 (was $699).

Note that most of these recommendations were previously on sale with Amazon's Presidents' Day sale on Monday so there's likely not long left to pick them up in some cases. We've already seen most of the deals on certain categories - namely discounts on Amazon's own-brand devices - already discontinued these past few days.

Today's Amazon sale: the 17 best deals

Hisense 65-Inch U6 Series 4K TV: was $749.99 now $549.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, you can't get much better than this 65-inch Hisense 4K TV on sale for $549.99. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You also get support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for improved colors, plus the Google Assistant for hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus for a smooth gaming experience on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

TCL 65-Inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV (2023): was $699.99 now $498 at Amazon

A big-screen QLED display under $500 is unheard of, which is why the TCL QLED 6-Series is a fantastic steal, with the 65-inch model on sale for just $498. The QLED TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to the Quantum Dot technology, plus HDR PRO+ with Dolby Vision, Game Accelerator 120, and smart capabilities with the Google Assistant make this an excellent buy.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra wireless earbuds: was $299 now $249 at Amazon

The latest Bose premium earbuds are on sale today at Amazon for the lowest price ever. It's a price we've seen before on one occasion but it's still a great deal considering how new these buds are. Our Bose QuietComfort Ultra review awarded these earbuds a respectable four stars out of five, praising their excellent sound and noise cancellation performance - which is one of the best you'll find on any earbuds.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M1): was $999.99 now $749.99 at Amazon

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is a little old now but it's still one of the best laptops ever made - and Amazon has it for a record-low price. Our MacBook Air M1 review awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, where we particularly praised Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design and long-lasting battery life.

Asus VivoBook 16 laptop: was $799 now $599.99 at Amazon

There's perhaps no better bang-for-the-buck mid-range laptop deal out right now than this Asus Vivobook at Amazon. For just under $600 you're getting a super-speedy Ryzen 9-7940HS processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD - which are extremely high-end specs to be bagging at this price point. It's of course not the cheapest laptop out there right now but this Asus simply can't be faulted when it comes to outright value.

Dell Inspiron 16 5635 laptop: was $799.97 now $647.99 at Amazon

If you need a serious amount of power and storage you can get a great deal at Amazon on this higher-end Dell Inspiron 16. This laptop comes with not only 16GB of RAM and a Ryzen 7 chipset but an expansive 1TB SSD, making it a very well-rounded machine. It's capable of zipping through nearly all applications but those looking for a basic machine will definitely find this one overkill.

Dell G15 5535 gaming laptop: was $1,149 now $899.99 at Amazon

A healthy discount brings this Dell G15 gaming laptop down to a much more reasonable price today at Amazon. Inside, the combination of a Ryzen 7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and RTX 4060 graphics card means you're getting superb out-the-box gaming performance here at 1080p resolution. While it's not a super high-end machine, this one is great bang for the buck if you're looking for a decent gaming laptop on a budget.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 laptop: was $1,099 now $749.99 at Amazon

Another great deal on a premium laptop in today's deals at Amazon. This Samsung Galaxy Book3 features a super-sleek design that's more akin to the latest MacBooks than the usual Windows fare. Specs are great with this machine too, with a powerful 13th gen Core i7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD.

Google Pixel 8 (unlocked, 128GB): was $699 now $549 at Amazon

The Google Pixel 8 has a superb $150 discount on today's Amazon deals - bringing the smartphone back to its record-low Black Friday price. With a powerful chipset, a host of innovative AI features, and an excellent camera, this flagship is a real steal at this price - especially if you'd prefer to buy your device unlocked outright instead of picking one up with a pricey carrier plan. Check out our Google Pixel 8 review for more details on this phone.

Google Pixel Watch (GPS): was $349 now $199.99 at Amazon

Another record-low price in the current lineup of Amazon deals, you can pick up the powerful Google Pixel Watch for just $199 (the same price as Black Friday). Our Google Pixel Watch review gave this model a glowing recommendation thanks to its stylish design, excellent display, and handy FitBit integration. It's a great pairing with any Android device and a smartwatch that's a great buy at just under $200.

Apple iPad 10.2 (9th gen, 64GB): was $329 now $249 at Amazon

The latest Apple iPad is currently listed at a slightly higher price than Black Friday - $20 more. We would, however, still happily recommend it if you're interested in a decent, budget tablet. While not Apple's most powerful slate, the 10.2 is still plenty quick enough for the vast majority of tasks - plus, it features a great display for the price.

Keurig K-Express K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: was $79.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

You can get the best-selling Keurig K-Express coffee maker on sale for $69.99, which is the best deal we've seen this year and $20 shy of the record low. The single-serve coffee maker features a compact design for easy storage and uses K-Cups to brew a fresh, hot cup of coffee in minutes.

Instant Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer Oven: was $169.99 now $119 at Amazon

The highly-rated Instant Vortex Plus is down to $119 in today's deals at Amazon. That’s a great deal for this 4.5 out of 5-rated air fryer, which comes with a display window, six different functions, and Instant’s EvenCrisp technology for even cooking. Learn more in our Instant Vortex Plus review

iRobot Roomba J7 Robot Vacuum: was $599.99 now $297.99 at Amazon

Our iRobot Roomba j7 review awarded this excellent robo vac four and a half stars out of five, praising its ease of use and accurate room mapping. Yes, it's a pricey piece of tech but today's deal at Amazon brings this model down to its lowest ever price. It's even lower than the price it fell to over Black Friday last year, so don't miss out on this deal if you want a powerful robot vacuum for less.

Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.50 now $119.99 at Amazon

Bissell carpet cleaners have become all the rage lately, and Amazon's current crop of deals has the Little Green model Deluxe on sale for $119.99. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum: was $229.99 now $169.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a powerful upright vacuum, Amazon's current sale has the best-selling Shark Navigator Lift-Away listed for $169.99 - the same price as Black Friday. The upright vacuum works on carpet and hard floors and features a lift-away technology, so you can just lift the pod to clean hard-to-reach areas.