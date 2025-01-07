As we bundle up to colder temps, Walmart has a huge winter sale with clearance prices on some of last year's best-selling items. You can score record-low prices on TVs, kitchen appliances, vacuums, Apple devices, laptops and more.



As the deals editor for TechRadar, who regularly covers sales at Walmart, I've gone through today's winter sale and hand-picked the 25 best deals worth buying. January is a great time to snag a bargain, as retailers want to clear out stock to make room for this year's new releases. That means you can take advantage of huge discounts from brands like Apple, Keurig, Bissell, Samsung, and Ninja.



A few highlights include this Samsung 65-inch 4K Crystal TV on sale for $378, this Chefman Turbofry air fryer on sale for only $40, and Tineco's best-selling wet/dry vacuum mop on sale for $99.



Below, you'll find Walmart's most popular sale categories if you want to jump straight to the site, followed by more of today's best winter deals. Keep in mind that today's bargains are limited-time offers, and for some items, once they're gone, you won't see them again.

Walmart's winter clearance sale: today's 25 best deals

Chefman Turbofry Air Fryer with Basket Divider: was $99.99 now $40 at Walmart If you're looking to pick up a cheap air fryer, Walmart has the top-rated Chefman air fryer on sale for $40, which is $10 less than on Black Friday. The eight-quart air fryer features a basket divider so that you can separate food for dual cooking and features four one-touch cooking presets.

Ninja Blast Portable Blender: was $59.99 now $44.88 at Walmart Get the best compact, single-serve blender for just $44.88 at Walmart's winter sale. This is an ideal solution for your daily smoothie or protein shake. With its built-in handle and sippy cup lid, you'll be ready to make your favorite creation just before leaving the house.

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.59 now $87.94 at Walmart Bissell carpet cleaners are another holiday best-seller, and Walmart has the top-rated Little Green on sale for $87.94 - the lowest price you can find. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Ninja Grand Kitchen System: was $169 now $98 at Walmart Get a head start on your New Year's resolution with this Ninja Grand Kitchen blender for $98. You'll get an XL 72-oz. blender, an 18-oz Nutri Ninja Cup with a to-go lid to take your smoothie on the go, and an eight-cup food processor bowl.

Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker: was $189.99 now $104 at Walmart Make a cup of coffee in less than two minutes with Keurig's best-selling K-Elite, which is on sale for $104. Five brew-size selections let you choose how much to make, while Strong brew and Iced options mean you can enjoy a bold morning cup or a refreshing afternoon beverage with the touch of a button.

Acer Chromebook 315: was $179 now $139 at Walmart This Acer Chromebook 315 offers a 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen - large for a Chromebook and ideal for users who need to fit a lot on screen simultaneously (like big spreadsheets or school assignments). The Intel Celeron processor can run ChromeOS smoothly, and the built-in parental security features make it perfect for younger users.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $189.99 at Walmart Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 are some of the best earbuds on the market, and you can find them in stock and on sale for $189.99 at Walmart. The AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation, an improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 with Stand: was $234.99 now $199.99 at Walmart The best-selling Solo Stove makes a great addition for the colder season, and Walmart's winter sale includes the Ranger 2.0 model for $199.99 – a record-low price. The smokeless, portable Solo Stove includes a stand, a removable base plate, and an ash pan, making cleaning easier.

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum: was $519.99 now $349.99 at Walmart If you're on a budget but still want a high-end vacuum, Dyso's V8 Absolute is a fantastic option at just $349.99. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V8 features a de-tangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

Onn 65-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: was $348 now $298 at Walmart Looking for a cheap big-screen TV? You can't get much better than this 65-inch display from Onn. on sale for only $298. It offers 4K UHD resolution on a frameless bezel for an edge-to-edge viewing experience. The Onn. display also comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming and a compatible app that allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, and adjust the volume.

iRobot Roomba Combo j5: was $529 now $299 at Walmart Here's an incredible deal on a Roomba robot vacuum mop combo, bringing the price down to its lowest ever. The j5 uses the iRobot Home App to create no-mop zones, so it will vacuum your hard floors while mopping at the same time but will avoid your carpet.

Vizio 75-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV: was $598 now $498 at Walmart This TV deal sold out on Black Friday, but now it's back in stock and on sale for an incredible price of $498. The 2024 display features 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and smart capabilities courtesy of a voice-enabled remote, making this an outstanding value.

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum: was $599.99 now $449.90 at Walmart Walmart has a $150 discount on the top-rated Shark IQ robot vacuum. It offers powerful suction on carpets and hardwood floors, and the Shark app allows you to set cleaning schedules from anywhere.

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $649 at Walmart While we've seen the Air M1 go for as little as $699 previously, Walmart has beaten that already excellent discount by a whole $100. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you're looking for a great bang for the buck MacBook.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,499.99 now $897 at Walmart Samsung's The Frame TV is my dream 2025 display and the 55-inch model is on sale for a record-low price of $897. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.