Walmart has a huge sale on last-minute gifts – shop 21 deals that arrive before Christmas

Christmas is officially two weeks away, and if you're still looking for a last-minute gift, Walmart is here to help. The retailer has a huge holiday sale with deals on last-minute gifts, including TVs, kitchen appliances, vacuums, toys, and Apple devices.



• Shop Walmart's full holiday sale



As a deals editor for TechRadar, who's been scouring Walmart's site for weeks, thanks to its Black Friday sales, I've hand-picked the 21 best last-minute deals. I selected the items based on price and popularity from brands like Samsung, Ninja, Shark, Apple, Bissell, Sony, and Keurig. A few highlights include this Gourmia air fryer oven on sale for only $45, the Apple Watch 10 on sale for $349, and the best-selling Tineco wet-dry vacuum on sale for $99.



Shop more of Walmart's best last-minute deals below, all of which arrive before Christmas. That will change as we approach that December 25 date, so you should take advantage of these savings now before it's too late.

Walmart's 21 best last-minute deals

Ninja Blast Portable Blender: was $59.99 now $44.88 at Walmart Get the best compact, single-serve blender for just $44.88 at Walmart's holiday sale. This is an ideal solution for your daily smoothie or protein shake. With its built-in handle and sippy cup lid, you'll be ready to make your favorite creation just before leaving the house.

Chefman Turbofry Air Fryer with Basket Divider: was $99.99 now $40 at Walmart If you're looking to gift a cheap air fryer, Walmart has the top-rated Chefman air fryer on sale for $40, which is $10 less than on Black Friday. The eight-quart air fryer features a basket divider so that you can separate food for dual cooking and features four one-touch cooking presets.

Gourmia All-in-One 14-Quart Air Fryer: was $99 now $50 at Walmart This Gourmia Air fryer oven, on sale for only $50, briefly sold out during Black Friday, but it's now back. The 14-quart air fryer features 28 preset cooking functions and includes two baskets, a rotisserie spit and rotisserie lift tool, and a large window so you can monitor your cooking.

Ninja Grand Kitchen System: was $169 now $98 at Walmart At Walmart's holiday sale, you can grab this Ninja Grand Kitchen blender for $98. You'll get an XL 72-oz. blender, an 18-oz Nutri Ninja Cup with a to-go lid to take your smoothie on the go, and an eight-cup food processor bowl.

Shark Navigator Upright Vacuum Cleaner: was $199 now $99 at Walmart If you're looking for a powerful upright vacuum, Walmart has the best-selling Shark Navigator Lift-Away on sale for $99.99, thanks to today's 50% discount. The upright vacuum works on carpet and hard floors and features a lift-away technology, so you can lift the pod to clean hard-to-reach areas.

Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker: was $189.99 now $103.45 at Walmart Make a cup of coffee in less than two minutes with Keurig's best-selling K-Elite, which is on sale for $103.45. Five brew-size selections let you choose how much to make, while Strong brew and Iced options mean you can enjoy a bold morning cup or a refreshing afternoon beverage with the touch of a button.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $199 now $149 at Walmart The Ninja Creami ice cream maker will surely be a popular Christmas gift this year, and Walmart has the appliance down to a record-low price. You can make ice cream, milkshakes, and sorbets with a touch of a button and add your favorite mix-ins and flavors.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $189.99 at Walmart Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 are some of the best earbuds on the market, and you can find them in stock and on sale for $189.99 at Walmart. The AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation, an improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum: was $519.99 now $299.99 at Walmart If you're on a budget but still want a high-end vacuum, Dyso's V8 Absolute is a fantastic option at just $299.99. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V8 features a de-tangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

Onn 65-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: was $348 now $298 at Walmart Big-screen budget TVs are always popular during Black Friday, and this 65-inch display from Onn. is still on sale for only $298. It offers 4K UHD resolution on a frameless bezel for an edge-to-edge viewing experience. The Onn. display also comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming and a compatible app that allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, and adjust the volume.

iRobot Roomba Combo j5: was $529 now $299 at Walmart Here's an incredible deal on a Roomba robot vacuum mop combo, bringing the price down to its lowest ever. The j5 uses the iRobot Home App to create no-mop zones, so it will vacuum your hard floors while mopping at the same time but will avoid your carpet.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399.99 now $349 at Walmart Apple's all-new Apple Watch 10 is on sale for a record-low price of $349 – $20 more than the Black Friday record-low price. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display.

Xbox Series X Digital Edition (1TB): was $449.99 now $398 at Walmart There have been savings galore for the Xbox Series X Digital Edition this Black Friday. And rightly so, as I feel its retail price is a touch on the pricey side given the lack of a disc drive. It's certainly more compelling below that $400 mark. Sadly there's no bundle here, but still a decent saving for the console itself.

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum: was $599.99 now $499.99 at Walmart Walmart has a $100 discount on the top-rated Shark IQ robot vacuum. It offers powerful suction on carpets and hardwood floors, and the Shark app allows you to set cleaning schedules from anywhere.

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $599 at Walmart While we've seen the Air M1 go for as little as $699 previously, Walmart has beaten that already excellent discount by a whole $100. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you're looking for a great bang for the buck MacBook.