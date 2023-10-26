Walmart Black Friday deals 2023: best early offers and latest sale news

The retailer has been quiet about its plans for now but it won't be long until we get an announcement about the Walmart Black Friday sale.

But there's also no need to wait around when there are some terrific early deals available now. I've picked out some of the best ones I recommend buying today just below. I've also answered some of your burning questions about the Walmart Black Friday sale and will keep you updated with all the latest news from the retailer right here.

What we can comfortably assume so far is that there will be early access and other perks for Walmart Plus members over the Black Friday sales period. Look out for a big price cut on membership in the weeks ahead if you're not currently signed up.

10 best early Black Friday deals at Walmart

Apple Watch SE (44mm, GPS), 2020: was $329 now $149 at Walmart

One of the best deals from Walmart's sale is the best-selling Apple Watch SE on sale for $149. The first-generation Apple Watch SE is older but it's still an excellent choice for someone who wants essential functions like activity tracking, calorie counting, and sleep tracking, plus the ability to see notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249 at Walmart

The 2021 iPad may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games. Today's deal from Walmart brings the tablet down to $249 – the lowest price we've ever seen.

Apple iPad 10.9 2022 (64GB): was $449 now $399 at Walmart

Looking for the latest model? You can score the latest 2022 iPad for its lowest-ever price at Walmart right now. Compared to the 2021 iPad, the latest entry-level tablet comes with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like speed, upgraded cameras with 4K video, and all-day battery life. It's a fantastic tablet at a great price, and today's $50 discount matches the best we've seen yet.

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.34 now $89 at Walmart

Bissell carpet cleaners have become all the rage lately, and Walmart's anti-Prime Day sale has the top-rated Little Green on sale for $89 – the lowest price we've ever seen. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,449 at Walmart

The LG C2 OLED is our best-rated TV, and Walmart just dropped the 65-inch model to $1,449 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,500, which is an incredible value for this highly-rated OLED TV.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $324.99 at Walmart

Sony's latest flagship wireless headphones offer class-leading noise cancellation, exceptional sound, and a beautiful new understated design. They are, quite simply, one of the best headphones money can buy and right now they're at their lowest-ever price at Walmart. Are they still a pricey buy? Sure, but they're worth every penny if you want a decent pair of cans for the office or commute that are going to last a good few years.

Xbox Series X – Diablo 4 Bundle: was $559.99 now $499.99 at Walmart

Here's a great saving on a big Xbox Series X bundle featuring Blizzard's latest gothic action RPG. Microsoft's most powerful current-generation console would usually set you back $499.99 by itself, so the fact that you get a recent game like Diablo 4 included for free that retails for $60 shows just how good this deal is right now. An Xbox Series X bundle with Forza Horizon 5 instead of Diablo 4 is also available for the same price.

Shark ION Robot Vacuum: was $249 now $129 at Walmart

This is probably the best price for a robot vacuum that you'll find in the current sale at Walmart. And, as a bonus, this is also a record-low price of $129. The Shark ION robot vacuum works on carpets and hardwood floors and works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free control.

Dyson V11 Cordless Vacuum: was $569.99 now $429.99 at Walmart

If you have more cash to spend, Walmart has the powerful Dyson V11 cordless vacuum on sale for $429.99 - around $20 cheaper than the usual sales price for this model. The Dyson V11 is perfect for pet owners as it features a detangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets. You can also transform it into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,999 now $1,949.99 at Walmart

Just ahead of Black Friday, Walmart has Samsung's stunning 75-inch The Frame QLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,949.99. The best-selling Samsung Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

Walmart Black Friday deals 2023: FAQs

When does the Walmart Black Friday sale start? Walmart has not announced when its Black Friday sale will start yet. It did host a small Holiday Kickoff Sale in early October and some offers have remained available since then. Based on previous years, though, we predict that the full Walmart Black Friday sale will begin in early November.

In terms of the format, it's likely that Walmart will bring back its Deals for Days events throughout the month, with a new one launching each week from November 6. Deals rotated each week up until the main Black Friday sale on November 24.

You can stick with us for all the latest news and announcements.

What Walmart Black Friday deals will be available? First-timers can expect deals on TVs, laptops, home appliances, headphones, video games and much more at Walmart this Black Friday.

Last year's biggest offers were on the likes of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, cheap 4K TVs, budget Chromebooks, Apple AirPods, Dyson vacuums, air fryers and Lego. It would not surprise us to see all of these products feature prominently once again in 2023.

Walmart Plus and Black Friday deals

We fully expect that Walmart will offer exclusive deals and early access to its Black Friday offers for Walmart Plus members. If it's the same as last year, the early access period will be up to seven hours before the general sale, giving you a good amount of time to bag a bargain before they are widely available.

This turned out to be a useful benefit last time as some of the standout Walmart Black Friday deals – such as the cheapest TVs, laptops, smartwatches and appliances – all sold out within the first couple of hours. That meant there was no or very limited availability during the general sale.

So, it might be wise to sign up for Walmart Plus if you want to guarantee yourself the best chance to get the biggest deals during the Walmart Black Friday sale. Not a member? You can join Walmart Plus for $12.95 per month - or get a year's membership for $98.

However, it may be best to hold fire for now as the retailer usually offers a large discount of up to 50% on its membership ahead of Black Friday. We'll keep an eye out for that in 2023 and let you know as soon as we see anything.

