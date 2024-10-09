This Razer Wolverine Xbox controller deal is so good I just bought another one
It's even cheaper than the last time I bought it too
As a fervent Xbox and PC gamer, I've been using the Razer Wolverine V2 ever since I bought one in an Amazon sale last year. It's so good that I just bought another one for less than half price, this time as a birthday gift for a friend.
Usually £100/$100, right now you can buy the Razer Wolverine V2 in the UK for just £47, or $58 in the US.
• Shop more Prime Day deals
The Razer Wolverine V2 is the best gaming controller I've ever used: it's ergonomic, never needs charging because it's wired, and comes with assignable shoulder buttons to give you the edge when it comes to shooters like Call of Duty.
Today's best Razer Wolverine deals
Razer Wolverine V2 Wired Gaming Controller: was £99.99 now £47.49 at Amazon
Save more than £50 on Razer's brilliant V2 wired gaming controller which comes with a D-Pad, hair triggers, analogue audio port, and two multifunction buttons you can assign as you wish.
Razer Wolverine V2 Wired Gaming Controller: was $99.99 now $54.95 at Amazon
While not officially on sale, this U.S. listing for the Razer V2 will score you one for just $54.95
If you're at all serious about shooters like Call of Duty, I can't recommend the Razer Wolverine V2 highly enough. This controller delivers absolutely everything you need for a first-class shooter experience. Its rubber grip is tough but easy to clean, and I've found the overall ergonomics much more agreeable than Microsoft's own Xbox controller.
I use the assignable shoulder buttons for 'X' and 'A' on the controller, which means I can jump and reload in Warzone much faster, and without taking my thumb off the right analog stick. Even in games where twitch shooting isn't required, having extra shoulder buttons is really fun, making picking up items in games like Starfield that much easier.
Some people might prefer a wireless controller, but I sit close to my desk and not having to worry about my batteries dying mid-game makes a big difference.
If you're all about having the edge online, or you're looking for a great gift for the gamer in your life, look no further than this epic Wolverine deal.
Today's best Razer deals
Want the latest US deals straight to your phone? Follow the TechRadar WhatsApp deals channel!
More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US
- Amazon Devices: up to 50% off Echo & TV Stick
- Apple: iPad, MacBook and AirPods from $119
- Appliances: up to 35% off Nespresso and Ninja
- Gaming: save $50 on PS5 consoles
- Headphones: Bose and Sony from $38
- Health: 45% off Oral-B and Philips
- Laptops: from $169
- Phones: power banks from $17.99
- Smart home: Ring and Blink from $17.99
- Tablets: Fire tablets from $49.99
- Toys: up to 30% off Lego and Hasbro
- TVs: cheap TVs from $73.99
- Vacuums: up to $450 off Dyson and Roborock
- Wearables: up to $100 off Oura and Samsung
More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK
- Amazon Devices: up to 60% off Echo & Fire TV
- Appliances: 60% off Ninja and Tefal
- Gaming: gaming headsets from £22.99
- Headphones: Sony and Bose from £34.99
- Health: up to 63% off Philips and Oral-B
- Laptops: Lenovo and Acer from £139
- Music: Music Unlimited - 4 months free
- Phones: Google and Samsung from £129
- Smart home: Ring & Blink cameras from £15.99
- Tablets: Fire tablets from £29.99
- Toys: up to 60% off Lego and Barbie
- TVs: cheap TVs from £139.99
- Vacuums: up to 40% off Shark and Dyson
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Stephen Warwick is TechRadar's Fitness & Wearables writer with nearly a decade of experience covering technology, including five years as the News Editor of iMore. He's a keen fitness enthusiast and is never far from the local gym, Apple Watch at the ready, to record his latest workout. Stephen has experience writing about every facet of technology including products, services, hardware, and software. He's covered breaking news and developing stories regarding supply chains, patents and litigation, competition, politics and lobbying, the environment, and more. He's conducted interviews with industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. Outside of work, he's a massive tech and history buff with a passion for Rome Total War, reading, and music.