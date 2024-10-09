This Razer Wolverine Xbox controller deal is so good I just bought another one

As a fervent Xbox and PC gamer, I've been using the Razer Wolverine V2 ever since I bought one in an Amazon sale last year. It's so good that I just bought another one for less than half price, this time as a birthday gift for a friend.

Usually £100/$100, right now you can buy the Razer Wolverine V2 in the UK for just £47, or $58 in the US.



The Razer Wolverine V2 is the best gaming controller I've ever used: it's ergonomic, never needs charging because it's wired, and comes with assignable shoulder buttons to give you the edge when it comes to shooters like Call of Duty.

Razer Wolverine V2 Wired Gaming Controller: was £99.99 now £47.49 at Amazon

Save more than £50 on Razer's brilliant V2 wired gaming controller which comes with a D-Pad, hair triggers, analogue audio port, and two multifunction buttons you can assign as you wish.

Razer Wolverine V2 Wired Gaming Controller: was $99.99 now $54.95 at Amazon

While not officially on sale, this U.S. listing for the Razer V2 will score you one for just $54.95

If you're at all serious about shooters like Call of Duty, I can't recommend the Razer Wolverine V2 highly enough. This controller delivers absolutely everything you need for a first-class shooter experience. Its rubber grip is tough but easy to clean, and I've found the overall ergonomics much more agreeable than Microsoft's own Xbox controller.

Putting my money where my mouth is... (Image credit: Future)

I use the assignable shoulder buttons for 'X' and 'A' on the controller, which means I can jump and reload in Warzone much faster, and without taking my thumb off the right analog stick. Even in games where twitch shooting isn't required, having extra shoulder buttons is really fun, making picking up items in games like Starfield that much easier.

Some people might prefer a wireless controller, but I sit close to my desk and not having to worry about my batteries dying mid-game makes a big difference.

If you're all about having the edge online, or you're looking for a great gift for the gamer in your life, look no further than this epic Wolverine deal.

