This cleaning gadget is one of Amazon's best sellers - and it's 20% off right now

Sometimes, you don't need an all-singing, all-dancing smart device to clean up, and the kHelfer Electric Spin Scrubber Kh8 is the perfect example of an easy, affordable alternative. It's one of Amazon's best-sellers, and right now it's discounted to $54.96 from $69.99 at Amazon in Amazon's after-Christmas sales.

I've tried using vacuums with mop-heads like the $320 Roidmi X30VX before, and while its rotating rondels were great for polishing the floor and quick liquid stain cleanups, it's a pricey device that couldn't quite get to more stubborn or embedded dirt.

The kHelfer Electric Spin Scrubber Kh8, on the other hand, is very affordable even at its list price, and comes with 4 detachable brushes to tackle a host of different surfaces beyond your floors - your entire bathroom will thank you for it.

kHelfer Electric Spin Scrubber Kh8: was $69.99 now $54.96 at Amazon

You'll never need to scrub on your hands and knees again with this electric spin scrubber - it's extendable to three different lengths (25-, 37-, and 42-inch), and with its four different detachable heads can tackle a variety of surfaces and messes. Its battery life is roughly 90 minutes, and its motor speed is 350/400RPM.

Of all the household chores I dislike, mopping is one of the biggest offenders. My bathroom tiles seem to be made of the most dirt-attracting material possible, my wooden floors are incredibly porous, and, considering I live in a rental, there are ample scratches and grooves that require far more than a quick once-over with a mop.

It's not just mopping that the kHelfer Electric Spin Scrubber Kh8 can handle, too; its dome brush is great for cleaning sinks, bathtubs, and toilets, the large and small flat brushes are great for standing showers and floors, and the corner brushes are ideal for - you guessed it, corners. Thanks to its bristles, it's much better suited to scrubbing than soft-headed mops, but it's worth noting some more delicate surfaces like fibreglass might be prone to scratching.

