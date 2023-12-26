The only iPhone 15 charger you should consider is on sale for the lowest price ever
Get the Anker GaN charger and be happy
Apple finally caved and gave the iPhone 15 a proper USB-C port, but that means you need a new charger. There's only one to consider. The Anker Nano 3 charger is on sale at Amazon for $15.99, and it's so great for that price that you can just stop shopping and buy as many of those as you need. This is the lowest price we've seen for this charger.
Seriously, the Anker Nano 3 is so powerful that it can practically charge a light Chromebook, but it has more than enough wattage to handle the iPhone 15 Pro Max or a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. You can find plenty of chargers on the market, but none of them will be this powerful at this tiny size. Anker is far ahead of the pack when it comes to charging.
Sure, it's only $7 off, but for this price, you can literally buy two of them for less than Apple's own 30W charger, and the Anker Nano 3 is so small that you'd hardly notice it in your jeans pocket, let alone your carry-on bag.
Our list of the best power banks is dominated by Anker products for a reason. If you need to charge your iPhone 15 Pro, or anything at all, take a look at this Anker deal.
Anker Nano 3 30W charger: was
$22.99 now $15.99 at Amazon
If you need a charger for your iPhone 15, or any new smartphone, the Anker Nano 3 charger is the best small charger you can buy, and this discount at Amazon drops this small plug to its lowest price ever. At this price, you can buy two for less than Apple sells you one 30W charger, and the Anker plug is smaller and nicer than Apple's own. Buy one for wherever you need to charge.
More after-Christmas sales
- Amazon: 70% off Kindle, TVs, tablets & clothing
- Apple: AirPods, Apple Watch & iPads from $79
- Adidas: 40% off running shoes & clothing
- Beauty: 51% off makeup, skincare & hair tools
- Best Buy: $800 off TVs, laptops & headphones
- Cheap TVs: big-screen 4K TVs from $269.99
- Dell: cheap laptops and desktops from $259
- DreamCloud: 40% off all mattresses
- Fitbit: up to 30% off at Best Buy
- Gaming: console bundles from $289.99
- Lenovo: 76% off laptops, desktops & printers
- Lululemon: up to 30% off sitewide
- Nectar: mattress deals starting at $359
- Nike: up to 50% off running shoes & clothes
- Nordstrom: 40% off Nike, Levi's & UGGs
- Patagonia: pullovers starting at $64.99
- Saatva: $400 off mattresses over $1,000
- Samsung: $2,000 off TVs, $800 off Galaxy S23
- Target: 40% off fitness equipement, TVs & toys
- Toys: Disney, Barbie & Lego from $14.99
- Treadmills: from $179.99 at Walmart
- Walmart: cheap TVs, air fryers, PS5 & toys
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Phil Berne is a preeminent voice in consumer electronics reviews, having reviewed his first device (the Sony D-EJ01 Discman) more than 20 years ago for eTown.com. He has been writing about phones and mobile technology, since before the iPhone, for a variety of sites including PCMag, infoSync, PhoneScoop, and Slashgear. He holds an M.A. in Cultural Theory from Carnegie Mellon University.
Phil was the internal reviewer for Samsung Mobile, writing opinions and review predictions about top secret new devices months before launch. He left in 2017. He worked at an Apple Store near Boston, MA, at the height of iPod popularity. He has been a High School English teacher at Title I schools, and is a certified Lifeguard. His passion is smartphones and wearables, and he is sure that the next big thing will be phones we wear on our faces.
Most Popular
By Desire Athow
By Tom Power