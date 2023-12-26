The only iPhone 15 charger you should consider is on sale for the lowest price ever

Apple finally caved and gave the iPhone 15 a proper USB-C port, but that means you need a new charger. There's only one to consider. The Anker Nano 3 charger is on sale at Amazon for $15.99, and it's so great for that price that you can just stop shopping and buy as many of those as you need. This is the lowest price we've seen for this charger.

Seriously, the Anker Nano 3 is so powerful that it can practically charge a light Chromebook, but it has more than enough wattage to handle the iPhone 15 Pro Max or a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. You can find plenty of chargers on the market, but none of them will be this powerful at this tiny size. Anker is far ahead of the pack when it comes to charging.

Sure, it's only $7 off, but for this price, you can literally buy two of them for less than Apple's own 30W charger, and the Anker Nano 3 is so small that you'd hardly notice it in your jeans pocket, let alone your carry-on bag.

Our list of the best power banks is dominated by Anker products for a reason. If you need to charge your iPhone 15 Pro, or anything at all, take a look at this Anker deal.

Anker Nano 3 30W charger: was $22.99 now $15.99 at Amazon

If you need a charger for your iPhone 15, or any new smartphone, the Anker Nano 3 charger is the best small charger you can buy, and this discount at Amazon drops this small plug to its lowest price ever. At this price, you can buy two for less than Apple sells you one 30W charger, and the Anker plug is smaller and nicer than Apple's own. Buy one for wherever you need to charge.

More after-Christmas sales