The Lowe's Memorial Day sale is live: up to $1,000 off appliances, tools & patio furniture

The highly anticipated 2024 Lowe's Memorial Day sale just went live, which means you can save up to $1,000 on major appliances, tools, grills, lawnmowers, patio furniture, and lawn care. To help you find all the stand-out offers, I've combed through the site to bring you all the best deals from this year's Lowe's Memorial Day sale.



• Shop Lowe's full Memorial Day sale



Lowe's is one of the most sought-after retailers during the Memorial Day sales event, thanks to its impressive savings on summer essentials. You'll find best-ever deals on everything you need for the outdoors, such as grills, lawnmowers, gardening tools, patio furniture, and so much more. The Lowe's Memorial Day sale is also a popular destination because of its huge savings on major appliances. You can save up to 40% on refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, and rangers from brands like LG, GE, Whirlpool, and Samsung. This year's sale also includes additional savings that allow you to save an extra $50 for every $500 you spend on select appliances.



Below, I've listed links to Lowe's most popular sale categories, followed by the top offers on appliances, tools, patio furniture, and more. We don't expect the retailer to drop prices any further on Memorial Day proper (Monday, May 27), so there's no need to wait if you see a deal you like.

Lowe's Memorial Day sale - the 7 best deals

Lowe's Memorial Day sale: save up to 40% off major appliances

The most popular offer from Lowe's Memorial Day is on major appliances, with up to 40% off refrigerators, washing machines, and dishwashers from brands like Samsung, GE, and Whirpool. You can also save an extra $50 for every $500 you spend on select appliances.

Lowe's Memorial Day sale: save up to $450 on grills

The Memorial Day holiday is a great time to score a discount on a grill, and Lowe's is offering up to $450 in savings on its best-selling grills, with prices starting at just $149. The retailer is also offering deals on grilling tools like covers, cleaning sets, and cooking accessories.

Lowe's Memorial Day sale: save up to 50% on patio furniture and accessories

The Lowe's Memorial Day sale is one of the best opportunities to score massive savings on patio furniture, with up to 50% in savings. You'll find deals on outdoor dining tables, furniture sets, umbrellas, pillows, lounge chairs, and fire pits.

Lowe's Memorial Day sale: up to 40% off lawnmowers and outdoor power tools

No Lowes sale is complete without an outdoor tools section, and, as you'd expect, the Memorial Day sale has quite a few options. You can save up to 40% on lawnmowers, leaf blowers, trimmers, chainsaws, and plenty of associated accessories.

Lowe's Memorial Day sale: lawn and garden deals starting at $2.99

Get everything you need for your outdoor space with today's home and garden deals from Lowe's Memorial Day sale. You can save on planting soil, flowers, planters, garden decor, hoses, and more, with prices starting at just $2.99.

Lowe's Memorial Day sale: save up to $100 on tools and accessories

Father's Day is just around the corner, so the Memorial Day sales event is a great opportunity to save on tools and score a gift for Dad. You can save up to $100 on power tools and accessories from Dewalt, Craftsman, Kobalt, and more.

