Lowe's Memorial Day sale 2022: shop deals on appliances, furniture, grills and more

It might not be quite the day itself, but the Lowe's Memorial Day sale is already in full swing. There are hundreds of discounts and offers available on a massive range of appliances, furniture pieces, and helpful household gadgets (as well as much more).

Memorial Day sales mean huge savings on appliances, patio furniture, and grills which means Lowe's is sure to have something you're after. That's why we've gone to the effort to create this quick summary of the best deals available right now. You'll find incredible savings on large appliances, grills, and outdoor items like patio furniture, grills, lawnmowers, and gardening accessories.

Like the Lowe's Memorial Day sales that have come before we can already find some great deals available before the day itself. Best of all, we can expect that these savings are already about as good as they'll get, so you can get your shopping in now and spend the holiday relaxing.

Below you'll find quick links that take you straight to the sales happening for different product categories; this includes $900 savings on refrigerators (opens in new tab), 20%-off select vacuum cleaners (opens in new tab), and up to $400-off a new mattress (opens in new tab). Further down you'll find a selection of today's best deals that we've picked out.

The best Lowe's Memorial Day sales

Lowe's Memorial Day sale: save up to $900 on major appliances

Our number one recommendation? Check out the appliances deals. Not only does the Lowe's Memorial Day sale offer discounts on a huge selection of fridges, ovens, ranges, and others, but it also offers free delivery. The best deal we've seen so far takes $900-off a $2,800 Samsung refrigerator, so there are some seriously good deals to be found in this category.

Lowe's Memorial Day sale: save up to $100 on select grills from Weber, Ooni, and more

Lowe's Memorial Day sale has several great grills and other outdoor cooking appliances like an Ooni pizza oven. These are a great pickup so you can get ready for those summer BBQs.

Lowe's Memorial Day sale: up to $1,000 off select patio and outdoor decor

Outdoor furniture is another category to look for great deals during the Lowe's Memorial Day sale. Not only are there a ton of great options from single pieces all the way to large conversion sets, but there are good home delivery options too.

Lowe's Memorial Day sale: lawn and garden deals starting at $2.99

You've got the grill and the furniture, why not finish off your outdoor garden space with these great home and garden deals from Lowe's Memorial Day sale. You can save on planting soil, flowers, planters, garden decor, hoses, and more with prices starting at just $2.99.

Lowe's Memorial Day sale: save up to $300 on tools and accessories

Father's Day is just around the corner, so the Memorial Day sales event is a great opportunity to save on tools and score a gift for dad. You can save up to $300 on power tools and accessories from Dewalt, Craftsman, Kobalt, and more.

Lowe's Memorial Day sale: up to 30% off select ceiling fans

While not the flashiest gadget on offer during Lowe's Memorial Day sale, there are some great deals on ceiling fans to help keep your home cool all summer long.

Lowe's Memorial Day sale: top deals

Looking for something specific? Here's a couple of best-sellers we've picked out as recommendations for today's Lowe's Memorial Day sales.

Frigidaire Gallery 30-in air fry convection oven: $1,899 $1099 at Lowes

Save $800 - Why own an oven and an air fry when you can combine them into one with this appliance from Frigidaire? Air fryers are an essential lifestyle gadget for your kitchen as they let you make all the food you love using significantly less oil - and you'll hardly taste a difference.

Ring Alarm 8-Piece Kit + Amazon Echo Show 5: $335 $150 at Lowe's

Save $185 - This bundle not only packs in an 8-piece Ring alarm kit to add some security to your home but also the great Amazon Echo SHow 5 so that you can manage it all from one simple hub. If you're looking to finally upgrade your living space with some smart home gadgets this is a great deal to take advantage of.

DeWalt 20-volt cordless drill set: $159 $99 at Lowe's

Save $60 - You'll not only get a great quality drill that'll last a good few years with this DeWalt cordless drill set, but also a full carry case, two batteries, and a quick charger. All in all, this is a bargain considering what you're getting in a bundle here but remember - you will need to buy drill bits separately.

Char-Broil Performance Stealth grill: $279 $249 at Lowe's

Save $29 - Here's a great price cut on a grill from a well-known brand in the Lowe's Memorial Day sales. If that old grill's looking a little worse for wear then this is a great option - and a great thing to buy online thanks to the multiple delivery options.

Ego Power+ cordless electric lawnmower: $599 $499 at Lowe's

Save $100 - Another great item to buy online thanks to flexible delivery options are lawnmowers - pretty bulky objects that can thankfully be delivered right to your door. Here's an Ego Power cordless lawnmower that's currently one of the best-selling items in the Lowe's Memorial Day sales. With a powerful battery capable of a full hour of use on a single charge and even self-propelling, this is a good option if you want to make mowing that yard a real breeze.

Bissel ProHeat 2X vacuum cleaner: $309 $279 at Lowe's

Save $30 - The Bissel ProHeat 2X is one of Lowe's best-selling vacuum cleaners and right now you can score yourself a tidy little price cut thanks to the Memorial Day sales. With a sophisticated 2-in-1 action to remove pet hairs, stains, and even odors from carpets, the Bissel ProHeat 2X is an expensive - but worthwhile - addition to any home.

Samsung refrigerator with dual ice maker: $2,800 $1,899 at Lowe's

Save $900 - While we're used to seeing Samsung's name plastered on high-end phones and TVs, it also makes many other appliances. This refrigerator has not only had its price cut by nearly a third but it will offer 27 cu. ft of storage space, a sleek modern design, and a fingerprint-resistant finish that promises to keep it free from smudges.

Bensen 4-Piece Rattan Patio: $1,500 $950 at Lowe's

Save $150 - Lowe's Memorial Day sale doesn't just feature gadgets, there are also great deals on patio furniture like this four-piece set. If you're looking to get your garden ready to host some friends and family in the summer then furniture deals like this could be exactly what you need.

Lowe's Memorial Day Sales: top tips

Bundle together appliances for big savings

The Lowe's Memorial Day sales feature upfront discounts on individual appliances, but the biggest savings are reserved for when you spend over $2,499. That's a lot, but if you're bundling together a few appliances for a full refit not only can you save upwards of $500, but you can also most likely secure free delivery and installation too.

Financing and bonus savings via the Lowe's Advantage Card

Signing up for the Lowe's Advantage Card can give you access to a further 5% discount on all items and a 6-month financing option for all purchases over $299. While another hoop to jump through, this is a great little bonus to have if you're a loyal Lowe's customer who's looking to save a few bucks or make that big purchase a little more easy on the wallet.

New Advantage Card accounts can get 20%-off (up to $100) on their first purchase.

