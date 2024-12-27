The best TV of 2024 just crashed to a new record-low price – get it before it's gone
Save $1,300 on Samsung's 55-inch S90C OLED TV
Samsung's S90C OLED is our best-rated TV of 2024, and before the year's end, Walmart is slashing the price to a new record low. The retailer just dropped the 55-inch model to a stunning price of $1,169 (originally $2,499)—that's a whopping $1,300 discount and beats Amazon's current offer.
Ranked as our best TV and awarded five stars in our Samsung S90C review, praising its gorgeous picture, excellent gaming features, and fantastic value for money. While it's not as bright as the flagship S95C, the OLED display still delivers an exceptional picture with vibrant colors and spectacular contrast. You also get an impressive sound system, Samsung's Tizen operating system, and a paper-thin design, resulting in the ultimate home-cinema setup.
Keep in mind that today's deal on Samsung's S90C from Walmart is the lowest price we've ever seen and an incredible deal for a premium OLED display. If you want to start the new year with a gorgeous new TV, you should snag this deal before it sells out.
New Year, new TV: Samsung S90C OLED
More end-of-year TV deals
The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and Best Buy has the 48-inch model on sale for $699.99. It was $100 less over Cyber Monday but this is still a fantastic price. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.
Samsung's after-Christmas sale has dropped this 55-inch Q60D QLED TV to $479.99 - the same record-low price we saw during Black Friday. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room.
Samsung's The Frame TV is my dream Christmas present, and the 55-inch model is on sale for a record-low price of $898. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.
Amazon has LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,496.99 - a whopping $1,200 discount and just $100 more than the record-low price. Ranked in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.
The LG C3 OLED TV is a best-seller here at TechRadar, and the 65-inch model is now on sale for $1,396.99. That's a whopping $1,200 discount and only $100 more than the record-low price on Black Friday. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.
Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that it's down to $599.99 - $50 shy of the record-low price.
