The best Prime Day TV deal isn't at Amazon - get a 75-inch 4K TV for $498 at Walmart

Day two of Amazon's October Prime Day sale is just getting started, and I've spotted the best Prime Day TV deal - and it isn't at Amazon. Walmart has launched a rival sale, and the retailer is known for its excellent TV deals, like this 75-inch 4K Roku TV from Onn. On sale for a stunning price of just $498 (was $578). That's an incredible price for a big-screen 4K TV, and we don't expect it will stick around for long.



While the Onn. set isn't the best TV in the world, you're still getting 4K Ultra HD resolution and an edge-to-edge viewing experience thanks to the frameless bezel. The smart TV also comes with the Roku experience, so you can stream movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Video. The compatible Roku app also allows you to search for titles, launch shows, and adjust the volume completely hands-free.

Prime Day TV deals at this size and at this price tend to sell out quickly because it's extremely rare for 75-inch 4K TVs to be priced this low outside of sales like Amazon Prime Day. If you want a massive 4K TV with smart capabilities and a frameless bezel, you should snatch up this incredible offer now because you won't see a deal like this until November's Black Friday deals event

Today's best Prime Day TV deal

Onn. 75-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: was $578 now $498 at Walmart

A 75-inch 4K under $500 is unheard of – or at least it was until I spotted this incredible deal on a big-screen smart TV from Walmart's anti-Prime Day sale. For just $498, you're getting 4K Ultra HD resolution and the Roku experience for easy streaming, and an edge-to-edge viewing experience thanks to the frameless bezel.

More Prime Day TV deals

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 50-inch 4K TV: was $375.99 now $149.99 at Amazon

Invite-only deal - If you're looking for a mid-size budget display, you can't get much better than this invite-only deal on Amazon's 50-inch Omni Fire TV on sale for a stunning price of just $149.99. Amazon's highly-rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free.

Hisense R6 Series 58-inch 4K UHD Roku TV (2020): was $338 now $268 at Walmart

Another cheap big-screen 4K Roku TV from Walmart is this Hisense R6 Series display on sale for a record-low price of just $268. For your money, you're getting 4K HD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, DTS Studio Sound, and the Roku experience built-in for easy streaming.

Vizio 65-inch V-Series UHD Smart LED TV: was $268 now $238 at Walmart

The 65-inch Vizio is one of the cheapest big-screen 4K TVs we’ve seen and great value considering you’re getting an array of smart features built in. Vizio’s own SmartCast platform works with both Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast and supports all the usual streaming services right out of the box. Is it the best TV in the world? No – but if you’re looking for a cheap big-screen TV for casual viewing, this is a very good option.

Samsung 65-inch AU7000 Crystal 4K Smart TV: was $499.99 now $479.99 at Best Buy

If you don't need an OLED display but still want a premium picture experience, Samsung's AU7000 Crystal series is a fantastic option since you can grab this 65-inch model for just $479.99. This 4K UHD TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor and smart capabilities and allows you to enjoy a range of great games on the Samsung Gaming Hub.

Hisense 75-Inch U6 Series 4K Google TV: was $1,199.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy

Another big-screen budget display from today's TV deals is this massive 75-inch Hisense 4K smart TV that's down to just $799.99 at Best Buy. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus - all for $800.

Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni QLED Series 4K TV: was $1,099.99 now $899.99 at Amazon

Amazon's 2023 Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs, and this massive 75-inch model is now on sale for a record-low price of $899.99. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on picture quality and performance.

TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $529.99 now $379.99 at Amazon

Another favorite Prime Day TV deal is this TCL 65-inch 4K TV on sale for a stunningly low price of $399.99. A 65-inch 4K smart TV for just $379.99 is an incredible price, and this TCL S4 Series set packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system.

