The best MacBook Air ever has fallen to a record-low price hours ahead of Prime Day

Apple's 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air with M3 chips only hit the scene back in March 2024, and in the lead-up to Amazon Prime Day – which is already in full swing in the UK and just a few hours away in the US – we've seen some discounts.

However, Amazon just surprised us all by dropping both the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air to even better record-low prices. The 13-inch MacBook Air with M3, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage is now just $849 (it was $1,099), and the 15-inch with the same specs is $1,049 (was $1,299).

The only catch is that you'll need to get the final $50 saving on your new MacBook via an easy-to-miss coupon code. Still, it's easy to apply at check-out and ou also get your pick between Starlight, Silver, or Midnight, which has a special coating to reduce fingerprints.

Record-low MacBook Air deals this Prime Day

MacBook Air M3 13-inch (2024): was $1,099 now $849 at Amazon

Apple's latest 13-inch MacBook Air with the M3 chip is now down to the lowest price ever, beating early Prime Day discounts and every other we tracked. Amazon's dropped the price to just $849, a record $250 price cut. Why is this a surprise? Well, Apple products don't often get significant price cuts, especially so soon after they've launched, so the ability to get the M3 MacBook Air, which is one of the best laptops we've ever tested, for well under $1,000 is an offer most people should not refuse. It's fast, stylish and long-lasting. You'd be hard-pushed to find a better laptop at this new, lower price. Just be sure to clip the additional on-page coupon.

MacBook Air M3 15-inch (2024): was $1,299 now $1,049 at Amazon

Apple's larger model of its recent MacBook Air laptop had a decent price cut ahead of Prime Day, but now, with $250 off the MSRP, the 15-inch MacBook Air with M3 chip is a much more tempting purchase. Furthermore, seeing an offer like this soon after launching the laptop is excellent. The 15-inch version is a great pick if you like the look of the MacBook Air but want a bigger screen to work on and a bigger oomph from the onboard speakers that boast Spatial Audio support.

One of the biggest advantages of either the 13-inch or 15-inch MacBook Air is Apple's M3 chip – it's not only speedy for more everyday tasks but also up to the challenge of more creative-focused work like photo or video editing, 3D animation, and video games. It's also efficient, so much so that both of these are fanless laptops.

In our review, we wrote about the 13-inch MacBook Air with M3: "Apple has done it again with an incredible laptop that isn't outrageously expensive and will cope with almost any task you throw at it." For the price, you really can't beat the performance; we'll double down on that with this fresh discount.

Out of the box, you'll get macOS Sonoma, and when macOS Sequoia ships later in 2024 – with Apple Intelligence features due soon after – the 13-inch or 15-inch MacBook Air with M3 will get the upgrades and benefits.

At $250 off, there's really never been a better time to get either MacBook Air, and we don't see these prices getting much better. So, if you're interested or sold, we'd recommend adding it to the cart and scoring it for an all-time low price.