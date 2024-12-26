The Argos Boxing Day sale is live: here are 16 deals I'd buy with my own cash today

The big day is finally here and the Argos Boxing Day sales are off to a fantastic start. The retailer has launched a massive 'Winter Sale' today and it's offering literally thousands of discounts on everything from air fryers to cabinets.

There are a ton of deals to sift through today, which is why I've rounded up my favourites in the Argos Boxing Day sales just below. As TechRadar's deal editor, I've had a head-start when it comes to finding record-low prices on tech as it's something I do all year! Argos' deals today are superb - so good, in fact, that they're pretty much matching those from Black Friday.

For example, there are some great discounts on tech from leading brands like Apple, Ninja, LG, and FitBit - all of which I've included just below. As you'd imagine, the Argos Boxing Day sales aren't just for tech, however, so I've also made sure to include toys, furniture, and appliances to give our readers and overview.

A few highlights that I particularly recommend are the LG B4 OLED TV for a record-low price of £699 (cheaper than any other retailer today), the fantastic Sony WH-1000MX4 headphones for £175, and the Fitbit Charge 6 for £99. These are all record-low prices on tech that we've personally reviewed here at TechRadar so they come with an easy recommendation.

Today's best deals in the Argos Boxing Day sale

LG B4 48-inch OLED TV: was £899 now £699 at Argos The LG B4 may be the entry level OLED in LG's 2024 TV lineup, but it delivers spectacular picture quality with rich contrast and fine details, along with a wealth of gaming features including 4K, 120Hz, Dolby Vision gaming, VRR and more. Available for the first time in 48-inches, this deal takes the newest size down to a record low of under £700 -- easily the cheapest way to get a 2024 OLED TV!

Fitbit Charge 6: was £139.99 now £98.99 at Argos The latest wearable in Fitbit's range of dedicated fitness trackers has dropped back to its cheapest price in the current Argos Boxing Day sale - just in time for that new year fitness push. It's a small but welcome £40 saving on a device we found lighter, prettier and smarter compared to the previous version in our Fitbit Charge 6 review. Key features include a seven-day battery life, onboard GPS and GLONASS, sleep tracking, smart wake, SpO2 blood oxygen tracking and all the other features the excellent Charge 5 offered.

Sony WH-1000MX4 Wireless Headphones: was £279.99 now £175 at Argos The Sony WH-1000MX4 are older now but they are still some of the best over-ear headphones ever. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's about £70 less than the newer Sony XM5 that are only a minor upgrade. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people because you can find them at a price like this during major sales.

Sony PlayStation 5 Pro: was £699.99 now £659 at Argos Even though the console has only just come out, Argos has already taken £40 off the brand-new PS5 Pro. The upgraded PS5 Pro boasts greater power over the base console, enabling select games to look better and run smoother. Plus, there's 2TB of storage included, which is double the amount in the standard PS5. Just know, though, that this console doesn't have a disc drive so you'll need to buy all of your games digitally on the PS Store – or buy the PS5 Disc Drive accessory and attach it to the console to play physical games.

LEGO at Argos: get 20% off with code

You can use the code LEGO20 at check out to knock a massive 20% off the listing price of a massive range of LEGO kits at Argos today. There are over 150 individual kits eligible for this discount, including Disney, Harry Potter, Mario, and other well-known crossover brands.

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet: was £99.99 now £49.99 at Argos The Fire HD 8 tablet is unlikely to make it into our list of the best tablets but if you're after a cheap tablet that does the basics well, then you'll be more than satisfied. It's not the most powerful device but this cheap and durable tablet lasts up to 13 hours, making it good for light use and watching videos. It's still at its Black Friday price - but not for long.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was £299 now £259 at Argos The iPad 10.2 is a little older model but it remains a great deal at this discounted price this Boxing Day. The 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. If you need an entry-level slate for web browsing, streaming videos, light admin work or playing basic games then this can do it all without issue. Right now, when it comes to powerful and affordable tablets that offer excellent value for money, nothing else can beat the Apple iPad 10.2 at this price.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was £229 now £179 at Argos This beats the discount we saw last year by £20 on the latest generation Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C support. As well as that more universal connection option, Apple's newest premium earbuds come with sought-after improvements to audio quality and noise cancellation. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said that these upgrades ensured they were a big step up compared to the originals and helped them truly compete with other high-end buds.

Amazon Echo Show 8: was £149.99 now £94.99 at Argos If you're looking for a slightly bigger smart home display, Argos has the latest Amazon Echo Show 8 on sale for £94.99. That's back to the record-low price I saw during Black Friday. The eight-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free thanks to Alexa compatibility. The addition of room-filling spatial audio gives a big boost to all of these features to improve sound quality.

Ninja Black Perfect Temperature Kettle: was £99 now £59.99 at Argos

Throw out that crusty old kettle and get perfect results everytime with this Ninja Black Perfect Temprature Kettle. Featuring rapid boil and six different settings, this appliance is a must-have if you're serious about getting the perfect brew every time.

Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer air fryer: was £269 now £200 at Argos Looking to up your air frying game significantly? The Foodi FlexDrawer is one of our favourite models from Ninja, earning an impressive four and a half stars out of five during our review. We loved its ease of use, great results, and generous capacity - although note that this is one big air fryer so it's not the best for those with limited work-top space. We've seen this one slightly cheaper at other retailers recently but today's discount at Argos is the usual sales price and a good option.

Garmin Forerunner 255: was £289 now £190.99 at Argos Even though it's now supplanted by the Forerunner 265, the 255 is still a very capable running watch and an even better buy at this lowest-ever price. For the money, you get up to 14 days of battery life, great running metrics, adaptive training plans, and daily suggested workouts, amongst all the usual health and fitness tracking features.

Asus Vivobook 15 OLED: was £599 now £449 at Argos It's a bit older now but I'd highly rate this Asus Vivobook 15 when it comes to value. For £449 you're getting not just a powerful 12th gen Intel Core i5 chipset but also an OLED display - something you usually only see on higher-end machines. Generally speaking, the specs here are more than adequate for the basics and this lightweight machine is perfect for consuming content thanks to its decent display. Make sure you use the code WINTER10 at checkout to knock a further £50 off today's price at Argos.

Nespresso Vertuo Next: was £200 now £89.99 at Argos This compact capsule coffee machine is incredibly easy to use, virtually mess-free, and comes bundled with a handy milk-frother for lattes and cappuccinos. The set usually sells for around £130 at Argos, and has hit a record-low price today for Boxing Day.

Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum: was £399.99 now £199.99 at Argos The Shark Stratos has all you could need from a vacuum cleaner and at a very good price after this huge discount. It has a cartridge system which protects against dust cup odours that always come alongside pet hair and dander. Its Clean Sense IQ technology knows when to adjust the power and you won’t have to worry about hair getting trapped and wrapped up in the brush-roll. Meanwhile, 60 minutes of runtime should suit most homes.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M2, 2022): was £996 now £749 at Argos As suspected, with Apple bumping up the base memory of the MacBook Air M2 and M3 to 16GB, retailers are cutting the prices of their existing stock of models with 8GB. While not the most powerful MacBook out there, this version with the M2 chip remains an excellent all-rounder, especially when it comes to day-to-day tasks like browsing the internet and writing up documents. For this new low price, you'll struggle to find a better value laptop than this, even if there's less memory than I'd like to see.

