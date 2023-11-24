The 9 best Black Friday TV deals already live - 4K, OLED and QLED TVs from $98

Don't wait for tomorrow - the best Black Friday TV deals are already live, with record-breaking prices on a range of 4K, QLED, and OLED displays, with prices starting at just $98. I've gone through today's sales from Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon and rounded up the nine best Black Friday deals I recommend buying now.



My Black Friday TV deals roundup includes massive big-screen TVs for cheap and high-end OLED displays that are down to stunning offers. The one thing that all the TVs have in common is that they are down excellent prices that I don't expect to drop further at tomorrow's official Black Friday deals event.



Some of today's best Black Friday TV deals include our best-rated TV, LG's 65-inch C2 OLED down to a stunning price of $1,399, this massive 75-inch Hisense 4K TV marked down to $649.99, and this 65-inch TCL 4K Roku TV for only $288.



See more of today's best Black Friday TV deals already live below, and keep in mind that the most popular Black Friday TV deals won't stick around all weekend. If you want to grab a cheap TV or add a premium display to your home, check out these epic bargains.

The 9 best Black Friday deals already live

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,399 at Walmart

The LG C2 OLED is our best-rated TV, and Walmart has the 65-inch model down to an incredible price of 1,399 - a new record-low. The stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,500, which is an incredible value for this highly-rated OLED TV.



Price check: Amazon: $1,496 Best Buy: Sold out

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $449.99 now $289.99 at Amazon

Amazon's 4-Series Fire TV is a best-seller, and for Black Friday, you can get the 50-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $289.99. You're getting 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $2,597.99 now $1,597.99 at Amazon

The S90C is our best-rated OLED TV, and it's down to $1,597.99 - the cheapest price ever. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. It's not as bright as the 95C, and its sound is a little weaker also, but it's a fantastic choice in its own right that anyone would be happy to have in their living room.

Onn. 43-inch FHD Roku Smart TV: $98 at Walmart

This is a fantastic price on a 43-inch HD smart TV, and we expect this Onn. set won't stick around for long. The smart TV comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming, and the compatible app allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, adjust the volume, and more, making this fantastic value for a 43-inch HD TV.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55-inch 4K TV: was $599.99 now $439.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that it's on sale for $439.99.

Hisense 75-Inch U6 Series 4K Google TV: was $1,199.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a massive budget set in today's Black Friday TV deals, you can get this 75-inch Hisense 4K smart TV for $649.99 at Best Buy. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus - all for $700.

Samsung 50-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,297.99 now $897.99 at Walmart

Samsung's stunning The Frame TV is always on my Black Friday wish list, and Walmart has the 50-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $897.99. The best-selling Samsung Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

TCL 65-inch 4 Series 4K Roku TV: $228 at Walmart

The excellent TCL 4-Series 4K TV is on sale for just $228 at Walmart. TCL makes some of the best big-screen budget TVs, and this is a fantastic price for a 65-inch display. It sports all the most important features, including support for ultra-high definition 4K resolution, HDR for better lighting and colors, Roku TV built-in for seamless streaming, and a handy voice remote.

LG A2 48-inch OLED TV: was $1,299.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy

Another Black Friday favorite is this 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV on sale for $549.99, thanks to an impressive $750 discount from Best Buy. Named as one of our best OLED TVs and rated four out of five stars in our LG A2 review, it packs an Alpha α7 Gen5 processor that delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart software is also excellent, and the included Magic remote allows you to navigate your TV seamlessly.

Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $749.99 now $579.99 at Best Buy

To round out the list is the best-selling Samsung 75-inch Crystal 4K TV that's on sale for $579.99 at Best Buy - an excellent price for a big-screen display from a reputable brand. This 4K UHD TV packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support - all for under $600, which is an incredible deal.

