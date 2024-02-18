The 13 best Apple sales for Presidents' Day according to a deals expert

The 2024 Presidents' Day sales event is officially underway, and as a deals editor for TechRadar, I'm scouring through all the available offers to hand-pick the best of the best. Surprisingly, some of the best discounts have been on Apple devices, with record-low prices on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, smartwatches, and more.



I've hand-picked the 13 best Presidents' Day Apple sales below, which all include impressive offers with some of the lowest prices we've seen this year. Some highlights include Apple's AirPods Pro 2 for $189.99, the latest 10.9 iPad marked down to $349, and the powerful 15-inch MacBook Air M2 on sale for $999.



Shop more of today's best Apple sales for Presidents' Day below, and keep in mind that these are limited-time offers, and you might not see discounts like this until the next big holiday event.

The 13 best Presidents' Day Apple deals

Apple AirTag (4-Pack): was $99 now $78.99 at Amazon

The Apple AirTag is the best-selling gadget on Amazon and rarely gets discounted, but Amazon has the 4-pack on sale for $78.99, the lowest price we've seen all year. If you tend to misplace your keys, luggage, wallet, or anything else you don't want to lose, just attach an AirTag to it, and your iPhone will locate the item.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $129 now $89 at Amazon

The Apple AirPods 2 are always a holiday best-seller, and Amazon has the earbuds on sale for just $89. While we saw the AirPods drop briefly to $69 during Black Friday, Amazon's price is the best deal you can get right now and is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

AirPods 3rd Gen: was $169 now $139.99 at Amazon

Want a pair of Apple AirPods that look pro but don't mind not having active noise cancelation? Amazon's Presidents' Day sale has the 2021 AirPods on sale for $139.99 - the lowest-ever price. If you're not sure what you're getting, read our Apple AirPods 3 review to learn more – for one, the stems and charging case on these are noticeably smaller than their predecessors.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249.99 now $189.99 at Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 are a holiday best-seller, and Amazon's Presidents' Day sale has the earbuds on sale for a record-low price of $189.99. You're still getting all the same features as the previous Lightning version but with boosted dust resistance and the new and future-proof USB-C charging port.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, GPS): was $249 now $189 at Amazon

My favorite Apple deal from Amazon's Presidents' Day sale is the budget Apple Watch SE on sale for $189 - only $10 more than the record-low we saw during Black Friday. You're getting all the basic features that people love about the Apple Watch, such as GPS technology, heart rate monitoring, and health and fitness tracking. You can check out our Apple Watch SE 2 review to see why we awarded this model four and a half stars out of five.

Apple Watch 8 (GPS + Cellular, 45mm): was $529 now $329 at Walmart

Although a newer version is now available, the Apple Watch 8 is still one of the best smartwatches you can buy for iPhone users, thanks to its impressive display and useful safety and health features, such as fall detection and Emergency SOS. Finding a brand new one is rare these days, and Walmart appears to be clearing stock with this significant discount. Snap it up while you can.

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399.99 now $329 at Amazon

The Apple Watch 9 is more powerful than ever thanks to the S9 SiP chip, which delivers a brighter display and 18 hours of battery life. You also get advanced health and safety features, GPS technology, and the new double-tap feature that allows you to use your Apple Watch without touching the display. Today's Presidents' Day deal brings the price down to a record low of $329 for the Product Red case and sports band.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249 at Amazon

Amazon has dropped Apple's 10.2-inch iPad down to just $249 which is the best deal we've seen this year and just $20 more than the record-low. While it's not the speediest tablet, the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games.

Apple iPad 10.9 2022 (64GB): was $449 now $349 at Amazon

Apple's latest baseline iPad is on sale for $349 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Compared to the 2021 iPad, the entry-level tablet comes with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like speed, upgraded cameras with 4K video, and all-day battery life.

Apple iPad mini, 64GB (2021): was $499 now $399 at Best Buy

You can get the 2021 iPad mini for a record-low price of $399. You're getting a powerful A15 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, and an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, making this iPad mini a great choice if you're looking for a smaller tablet with premium features. The hand-held iPad is a fantastic buy if you're looking for a smaller tablet that still packs a fully premium specs sheet.

Apple iPad Air 2022 (64GB): was $599.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a powerful iPad, Best Buy has the latest iPad Air on sale for a record-low price of $449.99. The iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and Apple's powerful M1 chip, which delivers laptop-like speed and performance and provides an all-day battery life.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M1, 2020): was $999.99 now $749.99 at Amazon

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is still one of the best laptops ever made, and Amazon has the laptop on sale for a record-low price of $749.99 when you apply the $149.01 coupon at checkout. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, praising Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design, and long-lasting battery life.

MacBook Air 15-inch (M2): was $1,299 now $999 at Best Buy

It may essentially be just a larger version of the MacBook Air 13-inch, but if that's what you want, then that's what you get - and it's now reduced back down to its lowest-ever price at Best Buy. Our MacBook Air 15-inch review praised the display, performance, design, and speaker array, although we did think the jump in size hurt one of the MacBook Air's key selling points - its portability. Nevertheless, this is still an impressive laptop at a good price.

More Presidents' Day Apple sales

