Seriously, just buy the LG C3 OLED already – it's an absolute bargain

Right, listen up: If you want a new TV, then stop overthinking it and go and buy the 65-inch LG C3 OLED. It’s a fantastic TV that you can grab for $1,596 at Amazon right now, saving yourself a cool $400 with change in the US. You can also get the LG C1 OLED for £1,410 at Amazon UK.



As you’ll see in our LG C3 OLED review, it's a fantastic TV offering great image quality, a slick, smart interface, and a whole host of gaming features – variable refresh rate is especially handy for PS5 and Xbox Series X gamers.

I’m also throwing my personal weight behind this deal, as I don’t think you can go wrong with an LG OLED TV at this price. I have the older LG C1 OLED, which is a brilliant TV that I still adore nearly three years after I got it. Like the LG C2 OLED, the C3 builds upon its predecessors’ successes to deliver one of the best TVs you can buy today. I’d recommend the C3 in pretty much all of its size options at full price; at a discount, I think you’d have to be a bit mad not to consider it.

Don't miss LG's 65-inch C3 OLED at Amazon

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FLG-65-Inch-Processor-AI-Powered-OLED65C3PUA%2Fdp%2FB0BVXDPZP3%2Fref%3Dsr_1_3%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $1,999.99 now $1,596.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the highly-rated LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,596.99. That's a healthy $403 discount and the lowest price you can find at the time of writing. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FLG-OLED-evo-Smart-2023%2Fdp%2FB0BYKD6QFH%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £1,678 now £1,410 at Amazon UK

In the UK, Amazon cut the LG C3 OLED by a reasonable £268. That's not a mind-boggling bargain, but it's still a great price for a fantastic OLED TV that'll last you years. Just be aware it's not likely to stay in stock for long.

I love using my C1 with the latest game consoles thanks to its support for a 120Hz refresh rate, low-latency gaming, and other neat features that totally elevated my console gaming experience above the 4K Samsung TV it replaced. So, with the improvements the C3 OLED brings in, you’ve got a great gaming TV.

Of course, it’s also fantastic for using streaming services, not least of all because Netflix, Disney Plus, and Apple TV Plus are built-in. It also has great picture modes to get the most of the latest and greatest shows; Severance looked brilliant on my C1.

So yeah, just get the LG C3 OLED TV already.

Not in the UK or US? Then scroll down for more LG C3 OLED deals in your area.

More of today's best TV deals in the US

TCL Q6 75-inch 4K QLED TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0C1J44WCR%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $899.99 now $599.99 at Amazon

Looking for a decent big-screen TV on a budget? Check out this record-low price on the TCL Q6 at Amazon. The largest 75-inch model is down to just $600 right now, which is an incredibly low price for a QLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Not only will you get a fantastic picture with this TCL Q6, but all the action will be silky smooth thanks to this high-refresh rate panel.

Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6514052&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-75-class-tu690t-crystal-uhd-4k-smart-tizen-tv%2F6514052.p%3FskuId%3D6514052&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $749.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy

This Samsung Crystal 4K smart TV is a Best Buy top-seller, and the retailer has the 75-inch model on sale for $549.99. That's the best deal you can find for this specific model and an incredible price for a 75-inch 4K TV. The Samsung display packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support.

LG B2 65-inch OLED TV (2022): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FLG-65-Inch-Refresh-AI-Powered-OLED65B2PUA%2Fdp%2FB09RMR23XL%2Fref%3Dsr_1_1%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $1,289 now $1,098 at Amazon

If you're looking for a budget OLED display, you can't get much better than LG's 65-inch B2 OLED, which is on sale for a new record-low price of $1,098 at Amazon. You're getting HDMI 2.1 connectivity for next-gen gaming, including 4K 120Hz support, precise colors, and deep black that make images come to life. The brightness isn't as high as the LG C3, and the processing is less advanced, but at this price, you won't mind at all.

Hisense 65-Inch U6 Series 4K Google TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FHisense-65-Inch-Class-Smart-65U6HF%2Fdp%2FB0CHJ87V95%2Fref%3Dsxin_15_pa_sp_search_thematic_sspa%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $749.99 now $549.99 at Amazon

Grab the top-rated 65-inch Hisense U6 Series 4K smart TV for just $549.99 at Amazon. In our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/hisense-u6g-uled-tv" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus - all for $600.

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart 4K OLED TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftelevisions-home-theater%2Ftvs%2Foled-tvs%2F65-class-s90c-oled-4k-smart-tv-2023-qn65s90cafxza%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">was $2,599.99 now $1,599.99 at Samsung

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's <a href="https://www.techradar.com/uk/news/best-tv" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">best TV of the year, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $1,599.99. That's a massive $1,000 discount and a record-low price. Our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/televisions/samsung-s90c-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price - especially with today's $1,000 price cut.



55-inch model: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftelevisions-home-theater%2Ftvs%2Foled-tvs%2F55-class-s90c-oled-4k-smart-tv-2023-qn55s90cafxza%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">was $1,899.99 now $1,399.99

77-inch model: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftelevisions-home-theater%2Ftvs%2Foled-tvs%2F77-class-s90c-oled-4k-smart-tv-2023-qn77s90cafxza%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">was $3,599.99 now $2,499.99

83-inch model: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftelevisions-home-theater%2Ftvs%2Foled-tvs%2F83-class-s90c-oled-4k-smart-tv-2023-qn83s90caexza%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">was $5,399.99 now $3,499.99

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55-inch 4K TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09N6ZRH6C%2Fref%3Ds9_acsd_al_bw_c2_x_12_t%3Fpf_rd_m%3DATVPDKIKX0DER%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $599.99 now $419.99 at Amazon

Amazon's all-new Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that it's down to a record-low price of $419.99.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 50-inch 4K TV (2021): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Famazon-fire-tv-50-inch-omni-series-4k-smart-tv%2Fdp%2FB08T6F8YBH%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_2a5e96dc_0%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $549.99 now $299.99 at Amazon

Amazon's highly-rated <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/amazon-fire-tv-omni-series" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free. Today's deal brings the 50-inch model down to just $299.99.

Samsung 65-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftelevisions-home-theater%2Ftvs%2Foled-tvs%2F65-class-s95c-oled-4k-smart-tv-2023-qn65s95cafxza%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">was $3,299.99 now $2,399.99 at Samsung

The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs that Samsung makes; it's one of the <a href="https://www.techradar.com/news/best-oled-tvs-our-pick-of-the-best-oled-televisions-you-can-buy-today" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">best OLED TVs on the market right now, and you can get the 65-inch model for $2,399.99. It's pricey, but our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/samsung-s95c-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">Samsung S95C review awarded a gorgeous display five stars out of five thanks to its exceptional brightness, color volume, and superb gaming support.

