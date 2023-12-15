Samsung's The Frame TV is the ultimate Christmas gift and it's currently $1,000 off

Samsung's stunning The Frame TV is the ultimate Christmas gift, and the tech giant just dropped the 75-inch model down to $1,999 (was $1,999). That's a whopping $1,000 discount and the lowest price you can find for the art-inspired TV.



• Shop Samsung's full Discover Winter sale



The 2022 Samsung The Frame TV not only delivers an excellent picture due to the QLED display, but the stylish set also transforms into a beautiful work of art when you aren't watching TV. The Samsung Frame features a dedicated Art Mode, allowing you to choose from various picture frame options to display classic artworks or photography. You also get customizable bezels, so you can select a style and color to match your home decor, as well as smart capabilities powered by Samsung's comprehensive Tizen platform.



Samsung's Discover Winter sale event ends on Sunday at Midnight, and the tech giant offers fast, free shipping, so your gorgeous new Frame TV will arrive before Christmas. If you're looking to shop for more bargains, you can check out our Christmas sales for today's best deals around the web.

Samsung The Frame QLED TV deal

Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,999 now $1,999 at Samsung

Samsung's stunning The Frame TV is the ultimate Christmas gift, and for a limited time, you can get the 75-inch model on sale for $1,999. The best-selling Samsung Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

More TV deals

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,496 at Amazon

The LG C2 OLED was rated as TechRadar's best TV last year, and Amazon has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,496. The gorgeous display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,500, which is incredible value for this highly-rated OLED TV.

Samsung S90C 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $2,599 now $1,599.99 at Samsung

Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. Its screen is brighter than other OLED TVs at the same price, and it has great built-in sound, so it's just fantastic value. This is the cheapest price it's ever been (though only by a little).

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $ 2,499.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

You can also get the all-new 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,599.99 at Best Buy. That's a whopping $900 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000, which is fantastic value for a 2023 OLED display.

LG A2 48-inch OLED TV: was $1,299.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV on sale for $599.99 right now - just $50 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday. Named as one of our best OLED TVs and rated four out of five stars in our LG A2 review, it packs an Alpha α7 Gen5 processor that delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart software is also excellent, and the included Magic remote allows you to navigate your TV seamlessly.

More holiday sales

See more of today's best TV deals and the best OLED TV deals and shop more bargains in our Christmas sales roundup.