Samsung's spring sale is slashing prices on its best-selling TVs: save up to $1,200

Samsung 4K, QLED and OLED TVs from $529.99

Samsung TV deals
March has rolled in, and just like clockwork, Samsung has launched its annual spring sale. The retailer is slashing prices on its best-selling devices including its gorgeous 4K, QLED and OLED TVs. Samsung's spring TV deals can save you up to $1,200 with prices starting at just $529.99.

As a deals editor for Techradar, I've gone through Samsung's spring sale and listed the nine best TV offers below. The best part of Samsung's sale is that it includes a wide range of displays to choose from, including budget 4K TVs and premium OLED displays, most of which the team at TechRadar has reviewed.

A few of the best TV deals, which are crowd favorites here at TechRadar, include Samsung's 55-inch Q60D QLED TV on sale for $529.99, Samsung's 70-inch 4K Crystal TV on sale for $529.99 and the gorgeous Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED TV on sale for $2,499.99.

Keep in mind that Samsung's spring sale includes limited-time offers that end on Sunday, March 9. If you're looking for more of Samsung's top deals, you can see our main Samsung spring roundup for all the top deals from the wider sale.

The 9 best Samsung spring TV deals

Samsung QN90D 43-inch Neo QLED 4K TV
Samsung QN90D 43-inch Neo QLED 4K TV: was $1,499 now $899.99 at Samsung

Samsung’s top mini-LED TV of 2024 is on sale for $899.99 - a new record-low price. That’s an outstanding deal for an upper mid-range TV offering the high brightness, anti-glare screen, and wide viewing angle needed for daytime sports viewing. With four HDMI 2.1 ports and up to 144Hz support, it’s also an excellent TV for gaming.

Samsung 55-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV
Samsung 55-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $999.90 now $529.99 at Samsung

Thanks to its premium features and affordable price tag, Samsung's Q60D QLED TV has been a popular model here at TechRadar. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room. You can find the 55-inch model at its lowest price ever.

Samsung 65-inch QN85D QLED TV
Samsung 65-inch QN85D QLED TV: was $3,699.99 now $1,799.99 at Samsung

The Samsung QN85D is the entry-level model in Samsung's 2024 Neo QLED (mini-LED) range and delivers excellent contrast levels, dynamic colors and realistic textures. It also has four HDMI 2.1 ports supporting 4K, 120Hz, VRR and ALLM, and a wealth of cloud gaming options. Today's deal from Samsung's spring sale takes the 65-inch model to a record-low price.

Samsung 65-inch S90D OLED TV
Samsung 65-inch S90D OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,499.99 at Samsung

Samsung's 65-inch S90D OLED TV is on sale for $1499.99, thanks to a $1,200 discount. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024)
Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $2,999.99 now $2,499.99 at Samsung

If you've been eyeing Samsung's gorgeous The Frame QLED TV, the retailer has a $500 discount on the 75-inch model and a free customizable bezel. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. The display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.

Samsung 70-inch DU7200 4K TV
Samsung 70-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $589.99 now $529.99 at Samsung

Samsung's spring sale has a $60 discount on the popular DU7200 Series model, which takes the 70-inch display down to just $529.99 - an incredible price. The entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $600.

Samsung Q60C 70-inch QLED 4K TV
Samsung Q60C 70-inch QLED 4K TV: was $1,199.99 now $899.99 at Samsung

A 70-inch QLED display for $899.99 is an unbelievable deal. While it's an older-model, released in 2024, it still has the brilliant colors and contrast for which these QLED displays are known. It only supports a 60Hz refresh rate, so if you're looking for speedy gaming action, go for one of the more premium models.

Samsung QN90D 75-inch Neo QLED 4K TV
Samsung QN90D 75-inch Neo QLED 4K TV: was $3,299 now $1,799 at Samsung

Samsung’s newest mid-range Neo QLED TV is great value for money after this huge $1,500 price cut. As we found in our Samsung QN90D review, this is a great TV for sports viewing and gaming, thanks to its high peak brightness and superior viewing angles. That's all wrapped up in a sleek and appealing design that makes for one of the best Samsung TVs you can buy.

Samsung DU9000 98-inch Crystal UHD 4K TV
Samsung DU9000 98-inch Crystal UHD 4K TV: was $2,499.99 now $1,999.99 at Samsung

If you're looking for a massive, and I mean massive, display, Samsung's DU9000 98-inch Crystal TV is on sale for $1,999.99 - a price unheard of for a display of this size. The DU9000 Series TV features a super slim design and the Supersize Picture Enhancer reduces noise and increases shaprness noise and increases sharpness on a per-pixel basis for both 4K and upscaled sources.

Shop more of today's best TV deals and OLED TV deals happening right now or check out the latest Samsung promo codes for even more ways to save.

