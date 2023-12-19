Refurbished tech is the holiday shopping trend to embrace - save up to $800 on premium gaming laptops
Give more for less
The holiday season is a flurry of gift-giving and present wrapping, and some of us may feel the pinch as we gear up to surprise our loved ones. If you're like me and you like to go all out for your friends and family but don't want to make your wallet cry, refurbished tech is always a great idea around this time of year.
Refurbished gaming laptops not only keep high-end tech accessible to those of us who don't necessarily want to pay retail price but are also a boon for the environmentally conscious. Manufacturer-certified refurbs give people access to some of the best gaming laptops at a more affordable price because they may have had a previous life and were put through vigorous testing, repairs, and upgrades.
So, this holiday season save yourself a bit of money without sacrificing quality and give the gift of seamless performance to the gamers in your life.
Best certified refurbished gaming laptop gifts
Acer Nitro 5: was $
1,224.99 now $699.99 certified refurbished
The Acer Nitro 5 is a stellar bit of kit that promises bang for your buck, even more so now at a refurbished price. Thin bezels on the HD monitor offer a wider screen real estate and the comfortable keyboard allows for excellent performance both in-game and out of it. Save $525 and enjoy seamless gaming for less.
Acer Nitro 17: was $
1,539.99 now $879.99 certified refurbished
A stellar deal on Acer's latest Nitro 17 gaming laptop, which features an Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU, Ryzen 7 7735HS CPU, and 1TB of storage. The 17.3-inch display has a 1080p resolution and snappy 165Hz refresh rate, making it great for competitive esports games.
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro: was $
1,924.99 now $1029.99 certified refurbished
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro: was $
1,399.99 now $799.99 certified refurbished
The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro is hands down one of the best gaming laptops we've reviewed, showing that the Legion line can absolutely go toe-to-toe with its better-known peers. While it falls short of the very best, it still outperforms the rest in its class and overall, its reasonable price makes it hard to find a better value.
Muskaan is TechRadar’s UK-based Computing writer. She has always been a passionate writer and has had her creative work published in several literary journals and magazines. Her debut into the writing world was a poem published in The Times of Zambia, on the subject of sunflowers and the insignificance of human existence in comparison.
Growing up in Zambia, Muskaan was fascinated with technology, especially computers, and she's joined TechRadar to write about the latest GPUs, laptops and recently anything AI related. If you've got questions, moral concerns or just an interest in anything ChatGPT or general AI, you're in the right place.
Muskaan also somehow managed to install a game on her work MacBook's Touch Bar, without the IT department finding out (yet).
