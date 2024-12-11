Play your favorite tunes with JBL's cheapest portable speaker for under $30

Black Friday might have been and gone but that doesn't mean you've missed out on all the best deals. We've just spotted 25% off one of the best budget portable speakers around. That means you can get the JBL Go 3 Portable Speaker at Amazon for $29.95 (was $39.95).

The JBL Go 3 is so small that you can easily hook it to your bag or pocket. The JBL Clip 4 has a longer battery life and more power but it costs double the amount of the Go 3. If you're looking for great sound at an affordable price then this is the deal for you.

Today's best JBL Portable Speaker deal

JBL Go 3 Portable Speaker: was $39.95 now $29.95 at Amazon The JBL Go 3 is a budget-friendly portable speaker and it just got even cheaper. With sound that will fill any room, the Go 3 is the way to go for hosting great parties or just staying in with family and friends. It might have been superseded by a more impressive JBL Clip 4 but at under $30 you can't beat it.

The JBL Go 3 is compact, durable and rugged, making it ideal for taking with you on your travels. We also love the IP67 rating that certifies that the JBL Go 3 is waterproof and dustproof enough to endure outdoor hazards like rain or dirt. It can also last up to five hours on a single charge should you wish to use it out and about.

Connect to it using your smartphone, tablet, or other Bluetooth device, and you're away. You can get the JBL Go 3 in multiple colors including black, blue, gray, and red.

If you're not liking the look of the JBL Go 3, see our list of the best portable speakers or even the best waterproof speakers.