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Total home cinema (Image credit: Sonos / Future) Sonos makes some of the best soundbars to elevate your home TV viewing experience. And you can take things even further with the addition of rear speakers and a subwoofer, to give you a fully-fledged Dolby Atmos home cinema system, without the need for too much space. Now, I'm first to admit Sonos gear ain't exactly cheap, especially when you start adding more products onto your order, which is why EOFY discounts across the entire range at The Good Guys have caught my attention. Taking the most feature-packed kit as an example, comprising the Arc Ultra soundbar, 2x Era 300s for the rear and a Sub 4 for room-shaking bass, the total cost of the components together is AU$3,588 — that's a total saving of AU$1,108. However, if you hit the Price Beat button on all components and add to cart, you could stand to save even more. Shop Sonos at The Good Guys Plus, by buying individually, you're free to choose which colour you want for which speaker. You may want a black soundbar to blend in with your TV entertainment unit, for example, and white rear speakers to match your sofa. Alternatively, you can shop Sets at Sonos directly ↑ Go back up

I Sense this is a great coffee machine deal (Image credit: Sunbeam / Future) In my experience testing coffee machines for TechRadar, I've found that the majority will deliver a tasty shot of espresso. Where they differ is in the features they offer, how easy they are to use and, of course, price. Having previously reviewed the Sunbeam Origins Sense, I can confidently vouch for it. It's a terrific little machine that not only looks good in my opinion, but it has a nifty trick that will suit milk-based coffee drinkers perfectly. The steam wand has a built-in thermometer, and so can automatically shut off when your milk reaches the desired temperature. This is hugely helpful feature to have if you drink non-dairy milks that have lower boiling points. Elsewhere you're offered a good level of personalisation, and you get all the tools you need in the box to brew a delicious cuppa. Sunbeam Origins Sense: AU$799 AU$509 Amazon AU Go back to top🔺