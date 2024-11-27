I've been using this Bissell carpet and upholstery cleaner for two years, and it's amazing value on Black Friday with 34% off

Some of the best Black Friday deals tend to be for household appliances, and one of my favorites, a portable Bissell carpet and upholstery cleaner, is now on sale for 34% off.

Right now you can get yourself a Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner for $81.49 (was $123.59) at Amazon. I have one that I've been using for about two years now, and I can attest to how well it works. It's great for cleaning couches with a fabric cover, which can normally be hard to properly sanitize.

Today's best Bissell portable carpet cleaner deal

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner: was $123.59 now $81.49 at Amazon This portable carpet and upholstery cleaner is easy to load up with soapy water (you do need to buy a cleaning solution, though it comes with a small bottle to start), and just as easy to empty and rinse out once you're finished. Not to mention how surprisingly lightweight it is.

The Bissell Little Green cleaner is an excellent machine to use for both carpets and upholstery, though it cleans the latter better in my opinion.

In terms of carpets, it's meant for small stains you need to clean up quickly - like spilled wine or coffee. It can clean a wide range of upholstered furniture, though I find it works best on couches as they tend to be harder to clean in general.

