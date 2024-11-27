I've been using this Bissell carpet and upholstery cleaner for two years, and it's amazing value on Black Friday with 34% off
This versatile little cleaner is now under $82
Some of the best Black Friday deals tend to be for household appliances, and one of my favorites, a portable Bissell carpet and upholstery cleaner, is now on sale for 34% off.
Right now you can get yourself a Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner for $81.49 (was $123.59) at Amazon. I have one that I've been using for about two years now, and I can attest to how well it works. It's great for cleaning couches with a fabric cover, which can normally be hard to properly sanitize.
Not in the US? Scroll down to see the best Bissell portable carpet cleaner deals in your region. You should also take a look at our complete roundup of this year's best Black Friday vacuum deals, which is full of hand-picked offers from big brands like Dyson and Shark.
Today's best Bissell portable carpet cleaner deal
This portable carpet and upholstery cleaner is easy to load up with soapy water (you do need to buy a cleaning solution, though it comes with a small bottle to start), and just as easy to empty and rinse out once you're finished. Not to mention how surprisingly lightweight it is.
The Bissell Little Green cleaner is an excellent machine to use for both carpets and upholstery, though it cleans the latter better in my opinion.
In terms of carpets, it's meant for small stains you need to clean up quickly - like spilled wine or coffee. It can clean a wide range of upholstered furniture, though I find it works best on couches as they tend to be harder to clean in general.
Want the latest US deals straight to your phone? Follow the TechRadar WhatsApp deals channel!
More of today's Black Friday sales in the US
- Amazon: TVs, smart home & air fryers from $12.99
- Apple: AirPods, iPads, MacBooks from $89.99
- Best Buy: $1,000 off 4K TVs, laptops & headphones
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs at Best Buy from $69.99
- Christmas trees: top-rated trees from $54.99
- Dell: best-selling Inspiron & XPS laptops from $279.99
- Dreamcloud: mattress deals from $349 + free shipping
- Holiday: decor, lights, Christmas trees & PJs from $10.99
- Home Depot: 40% off tools, appliances & furniture
- Lowe's: holiday decor, appliances & tools from $17.31
- Nectar: up to 50% off all mattresses
- Nordstrom: 46% off boots, coats, jeans & jewelry
- Samsung: $1,500+ off TVs, phones, watches & appliances
- Target: save on furniture, tech & clothing
- Walmart: cheap TVs, robot vacs, furniture & appliances
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Named by the CTA as a CES 2023 Media Trailblazer, Allisa is a Computing Staff Writer who covers breaking news and rumors in the computing industry, as well as reviews, hands-on previews, featured articles, and the latest deals and trends. In her spare time you can find her chatting it up on her two podcasts, Megaten Marathon and Combo Chain, as well as playing any JRPGs she can get her hands on.