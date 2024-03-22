Ignore this Xbox Elite Series 2 discount and pick up one of these other controller deals instead

If you're currently looking to splash out on a high-end Xbox controller, then you're likely going to be tempted by this Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 discount. Available for just $150 (was $179.99) as part of the ongoing Amazon Spring Sale, this is a solid $29.99 saving on a premium controller that is compatible with the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC, and mobile.

Even at this price, however, I don't think the Elite Series 2 is your best option right now. I recently wrote a detailed breakdown of exactly why you shouldn't buy an Xbox Elite Series 2 in 2024, but it mostly boils down to its dated design. Originally released in 2019, we've seen some big improvements to the stock Xbox gamepad and loads of better third-party alternatives crop up over the last few years.

That's why I've also included a range of other options from across the sale that I consider much better picks - whether it's thanks to some lovely tactile buttons, the addition of high-end Hall effect thumbsticks, or a even similar features at a much more affordable price point. If you're searching for other gaming deals, be sure to also check out our full Amazon Spring Sale hub for some top recommendations.

Today's best Xbox controller deals

Xbox Elite Series 2: was $179.99 now $150 at Amazon

It's not the lowest price we have ever seen, but this is still a solid $29.99 saving on the Xbox Elite Series 2. Boasting swappable thumbsticks, a removable d-pad, plus a premium carrying case and charging dock, you're getting decent value for that price. Still, be sure to check out some other options below before taking the plunge.

We originally awarded the Xbox Elite Series 2 a glowing four and a half stars in our review back when it launched in 2019, praising its robust build quality, built-in rechargeable battery, comfortable rubberized grips, trigger locks, and customization options.

While the controller has been a mainstay of our guide to the best Xbox controllers for years, it was recently dethroned on our list of the best PC controllers by some of the incredibly strong alternatives listed below.

Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra: was $199.99 now $180 at Amazon

The recently released Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra is currently matching its lowest-ever price with a $19.99 discount. I called the controller "serious competition" for the Xbox Elite Series 2 in my Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra Review, highlighting its superior tactile buttons, durable Hall effect thumbsticks, and innovative color display.

Xbox Wireless Controller: was $59.99 now $46.99 at Amazon

It might seem strange to recommend that stock Xbox Wireless Controller over the Xbox Elite Series 2, but I think that it presents much better value for money - especially with this $13 price cut. Plenty of other colorways like the attractive yellow Electric Volt and Pulse Red variants are also on sale, though prices vary. If you're looking for a spare controller to play with friends or simply a replacement, this is the way to go.

Turtle Beach Recon Controller: was $59.95 now $44.95 at Amazon

Don't be fooled by the modest price tag, the Turtle Beach Recon Controller is a wired Xbox controller that's absolutely overflowing with premium features. This includes mappable rear inputs, lovely tactile face buttons, and a host of useful equalizer (EQ) settings for when you're using a compatible wired gaming headset.

