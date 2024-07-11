I loved this KitchenAid food processor when I tested it - and now it's at its lowest ever price ahead of Prime Day

If you’ve been eyeing up a KitchenAid food processor for a while then now is your chance to bag a serious bargain with a delectable 25% off. Right now, you can purchase the KitchenAid 13-Cup food processor at Amazon for $149.95 (was $199.99) . This processor from the well-respected kitchen appliance brand lives up to expectations with a variety of useful functions including chopping, mincing, pureeing, slicing, shredding, and more. This quick and efficient processor could easily become your next favorite kitchen item.

An impressive deal on an impressive appliance, the $50 discount makes this the cheapest we’ve seen this kitchen processor listed for. The KitchenAid 13-Cup food processor exceeded expectations during our testing, with its intuitive one-click design and excellent performance making it a breeze to use; resulting in quick and satisfyingly well-processed food.

Today's best KitchenAid food processor deal

KitchenAid 13-Cup food processor: was $199.99 now $149.95 at Amazon

A steal of a deal with an unmissable $50 off the listing price, this is the lowest price we've seen this KitchenAid appliance available for. During testing this food processor proved its worth, effortlessly chopping, slicing, and shredding a number of ingredients - including carrots, onions, and cucumber. The included in-bowl storage solution and easy one-click bowl design makes it a convenient choice, too.

As is apparent in our in-depth KitchenAid 13-Cup food processor review this processor coped well with most foods, easily slicing, shredding, and chopping most of what we threw its way - influencing the resulting four-star rating. While KitchenAid is sometimes viewed as a costly option, we can’t dispute the quality of their appliances, and with this $50 discount, it’s definitely worth going for if you’ve been considering purchasing a good-quality food processor from a trusted brand.

