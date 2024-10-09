I bought my dad this five-star dual-zone Ninja air fryer to save him from going hungry – and it's getting a huge discount for Prime Day

If you have a kitchen-hater like my dad in your life, the best thing to get them during Amazon Prime Day might just be Ninja Foodi Dual Zone digital air fryer for £149.99 (was £219).

Best of all, it's just £10 shy of its record-low price. Also known as the Ninja Foodi AF300UK, it's one of the best air fryers you can get, offering a large 7.6L capacity that will give you plenty of room to cook full meals and sides all at the same time. (Not in the UK? Scroll down to see today's best Ninja Foodie deals where you are.)

For my dad, who despises cooking with every cell in his being and will try to just live off lettuce leaves, the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone digital air fryer has been a huge boon, allowing him to whack his dinner in the air fryer and go on with his evening until it's done. For the piece of mind that gives me alone, it's priceless – and this deal makes it even sweeter.

Scoring a full five stars in our Ninja AF300UK review, this is one of the best air fryers we've tested, and it's now is £70 off at Amazon. We've seen the price drop £10 lower before, but this is still an excellent price for a large dual-basket air fryer that can speedily prepare multiple foods at once.

There's a reason this extremely popular air fryer scored a full five stars in our Ninja AF300UK review, and it's not because of my dad.

The air fryer has six adjustable functions to remove the guesswork from cooking times and temperatures – Max Crisp, Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Reheat, and Dehydrate, making it versatile and easy to use for those who aren't culinarily inclined.

Its Sync and Match buttons make cooking times easy; pressing the Sync button will make sure both baskets finish cooking at the same time even when using different settings, and Match will, well, match the cooking settings across both baskets.

The results are fantastic; perfectly crisped chicken wings, delightfully fluffy chips, deliciously dehydrated veggie chips – the possibilities are near-endless. For me, it means my dad can eat a proper, cooked meal every night without stressing about his culinary skills.

He still doesn't cook every night, but that's not the air fryer's fault.

