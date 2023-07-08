Early Prime Day deals are live this weekend - here are the 15 best offers I recommend

Looking for this weekend's best early Prime Day deals? While the official Amazon Prime Day sale is taking place next week on Tuesday and Wednesday, the retailer is giving us a sneak peek with early deals that you can shop right now on some of Amazon's best-selling devices.



Typically when retailers offer early deals, we're never that impressed as we expect the best prices to drop at the official sale event. Amazon's early Prime Day deals are an exception to the rule, thanks to new record-low prices on Echo smart speakers, Fire TV sticks, tablets, Ring doorbells, Blink security cameras, and so much more. That means when you purchase an early deal, you know you're getting a fantastic bargain, and we highly doubt the price will be discounted further at Amazon's official Prime Day sale.



Below we've listed links to the best Amazon device deals if you want to jump straight to the site, followed by the 15 best deals that I recommend. These include a mix of smart speakers, security cameras, cheap TVs, and handy smart home devices like the Amazon smart plug. These hand-picked deals all represent outstanding values with best-ever offers and new record-low prices.



Something to keep in mind while shopping today's offers is that you must be a Prime Member to shop Amazon's early Prime Day deals, and you can sign up for a free 30-day trial, which will take you through to Amazon's official two-day July sale.

This weekend's 15 best early Prime Day deals

Amazon Smart Plug: was $24.99 now $12.99 at Amazon

Add smart capabilities to any device in your home with the best-selling Amazon Smart Plug on sale for just $12.99. With over 500,000 positive reviews on Amazon, the smart plug works with Amazon Alexa, so you can turn on lights and appliances using just your voice. Today's deal matches the record-low we saw at last year's Black Friday sale.

All-new Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon

I already own the 3rd-generation Echo Dot, and I can't imagine life without it. The smart speaker plays music, answers any question I throw at it, and tells me the weather forecast - all I have to do is ask Alexa. The compact Echo Pop is Amazon's latest smart speaker and shares all the same features I love about the Echo Dot but in a more compact design. The best part? It's now on sale for just $17.99 - a price too good to pass up.

Amazon Echo (4th Gen): was $99.99 $54.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo is a more robust smart speaker, and today's early Prime Day deal brings the price down to $54.99 - just $5 more than the record-low we saw during Black Friday. The powerful speaker delivers rich sound that adapts to any room and works with Amazon Alexa to become a smart home hub.

All-new Echo Buds: was $49.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

Amazon's latest Echo Buds were just released in May of this year and Amazon already has a $15 discount on the earbuds, bringing the price down to just $34.99. The wireless earbuds feature a semi-in-ear design to help reduce outside noise and work with Alexa to stream music, make calls, get directions, and more.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: was $49.99 now $22.99 at Amazon

Stream your content in 4K resolution with the Fire TV Stick 4K, which is marked down to $22.99 - a new record-low price. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Blink Mini security camera: was $34.99 now $17.50 at Amazon

I've had my eye on the best-selling Blink Mini for a while now, and now that it's discounted to just $17.50 - I'm adding it to my cart. The Blink Mini is a compact smart indoor security camera that works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected. It's small enough that you can pack it in your suitcase for travel, which is what I plan on doing. Today's early Prime Day deal is the lowest price we've ever seen and beats last year's Black Friday offer.

Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

Looking for a cheaper alternative to the best-selling Ring Doorbell? Amazon has the Blink Video Doorbell on sale for just $29.99 - beating the Black Friday record-low by $5. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video and two-way audio.

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was $99.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

If you're wanting to add an outdoor security camera to your home, Amazon's early Prime Day deals include the top-rated Blink Outdoor security camera. The blink outdoor is a wireless battery-powered camera that's weather-resistant and includes infrared night vision so you can monitor your home day or night. Today's massive 50% discount brings the price down to a record-low of just $49.99.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.95 now $54.99 at Amazon

This early Prime Day deal on the latest Ring Video Doorbell brings the price down to just $54.99 - the cheapest Ring doorbell available online. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2021): $129.99 $59.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a smart home display, Amazon has the best-selling Echo Show 8 on sale for $59.99 - the cheapest price we've ever seen. The eight-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free thanks to Alexa compatibility.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet (2022): $99.99 $54.99 at Amazon

If you're like me and want a new tablet but don't want to shell out for an iPad, Amazon's Fire tablet lineup is a great alternative, especially now that the Fire HD 8 is on sale for $54.99 - matching last year's record-low Black Friday price. The Amazon tablet packs an 8-inch HD display, has impressive all-day battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa so you can use your voice to make calls, play music, set reminders, and check the weather.

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD smart TV (2023): was $199.99 now $129.99 at Amazon

Amazon's early Prime Day deals also include cheap TV, like this 32-inch Fire display on sale for just $129.99. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, you're getting smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control.

Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni Series 4K TV: was $399.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

Invite-only: We almost never see TVs of this size for under $100, so this is one of the best Prime Day deals so far. It's a simple and straightforward 4K TV that's great for general day-to-day viewing. Of course, it isn't packed with high-end features, but it still supports 4K resolutions and HDR 10 for superior picture quality. Smart features included the Fire TV interface with all the big streaming apps and voice controls for easier navigation.

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $449.99 now $289.99 at Amazon

Looking for a bigger display? Amazon also has the best-selling Amazon 4-Series 4K smart TV on sale for a record-low price of $289.99. You're getting 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 75-inch 4K TV (2021): was $1,049.99 now $719.99 at Amazon

Amazon's highly-rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free. Today's early Prime Day deal from Amazon brings this 75-inch model down to $719.99 - the best price you can find.

