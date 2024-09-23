Early Prime Day deals are live at Amazon: shop the 17 best offers worth buying now

Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Cleaner Vacuum: was $469.99 now $349.99 at Amazon

Out of Dyson's range of vacuum cleaners, this model is surprisingly one of its most affordable - that being one of the things we praised it for in our 4-star review. The V8 is a solid choice if you're after a cordless vacuum with impressive suction that won't break the bank. Its versatile design means it can be used as a floor or handheld vacuum and comes with attachments to help you clean those hard-to-reach places. Today's deal is the lowest price we've ever seen.