Early Prime Day deals are live at Amazon: shop the 17 best offers worth buying now
Save big on smart TVs, air fryers, tablets, vacuums and more
While this year's second Amazon Prime Day sale officially takes place on October 8 and 9, the retailer is giving us a teaser by releasing early deals you can shop right now. You can find record-low prices on best-selling tech gadgets, kitchen appliances, TVs, vacuums, tablets and so much more.
As TechRadar's deals editor who has covered Prime Day for half a decade, I've gone through Amazon's early Prime Day deals and hand-picked the 17 best offers worth buying right now. I selected the items based on popularity and price from brands like Apple, Dyson, LG, Roomba, and Amazon's own brand of smart home devices. A few highlights that all include record-low prices are Apple's 10.2 iPad on sale for $199, the iRobot Roomba robot vacuum on sale for $179, and Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for $59.99.
The best part about Amazon's early Prime Day deals, besides the prices, is that today's offers don't require a Prime membership. Unlike the official Amazon Prime Day sale, everyone can shop today's early offers, allowing you to snag a bargain and avoid the 48-hour event.
Amazon early Prime Day sale: quick links
- Amazon Devices: Echo, Fire TVs, & tablets from $20
- Apple: AirPods, iPads & MacBooks from $89.99
- Beauty: electric toothbrushes, makeup & skincare
- Clothing: 60% off activewear, luggage & shoes
- Fall favorites: clothing, decor & candles from $11.99
- Furniture: 53% off mattresses, desks, chairs & more
- Halloween: decor, candy & costumes under $13
- Headphones: up to 30% off Sony & Apple
- Kitchen: Ninja, Keurig & Instant Pot from $49.99
- Laptops: devices from $78.99
- Mattresses: deals starting at $99.99
- Toys: up to 50% off best-selling toys for all ages
- TVs: smart TVs from $79.99
- Vacuums: up to 55% off Shark and Dyson
Today's 17 best early Prime Day deals
Waterpik Cordless Pulse Water Flosser: was $49.99 now $37.99 at Amazon
The top-rated Waterpik jet flosser squirts hard jets of water between your teeth to eliminate the need for disposable floss. This rechargeable portable model features a compact design and includes two Jet tips and a rechargeable battery. It is waterproof so that it can be used in the shower.
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping: was $59.99 now $41.99 at Amazon
Amazon's early Prime Day deals include the best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection pillows for $41.70 when you apply the 30% coupon at checkout. The queen-size pillow set has over 240,000 positive reviews and are the number-one best-selling pillows on Amazon's site. Made with a down alternative, the pillows feature a cooling technology with a soft cotton cover and are now down to an ultra-affordable price.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet (32GB): was $129.99 now $59.99 at Amazon
You can get Amazon's best-selling Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for $59.99 - a record-low price. You're getting a 30% faster processor than the previous version for speedy performance, an eight-inch HD display tablet, and an impressive 13 hours of battery life.
Echo Spot with Sengled LED Smart Light Bulb: was $99.98 now $79.99 at Amazon
Amazon's brand-new Echo Spot pairs a 2.83-inch touchscreen with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker, which might make it the ideal smart alarm clock. With Alexa onboard, you can ask the assistant for the weather, play music, and control your lights with the included Sengled smart bulb.
Cosori Air Fryer 9-in-1 Oven: was $119.99 now $89.99 at Amazon
This is a record-low price for this five-star rated Cosori air fryer. The air fryer features a six-quart basket with nine cooking functions, including air frying, roasting, baking, broiling, dehydrating, freezing, proofing, reheating, and keeping warm - all in one handy appliance.
Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD smart TV (2023): was $169.99 now $97.99 at Amazon
If you're looking for a budget TV, Amazon has this 32-inch Insignia HD smart TV on sale for just $97.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom, and while the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition: was $159.99 now $99.99 at Amazon
The latest Amazon Fire 8 Kids tablet is on sale for $99.99, the lowest price we've seen this year. The eight-inch tablet features easy parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a year of Amazon Kids Unlimited, which gives you access to apps, games, books, and videos, plus a healthy 13 hours of battery life.
Bissell Little Green Pet Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $175.09 now $124.99 at Amazon
The Bissell carpet cleaner was a best-seller at the July Prime Day sale, and Amazon has the top-rated Pet Pro model for $124.99 - the best deal we've seen this year. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.
Bissell CleanView Swivel Vacuum Cleaner: was $175 now $135 at Amazon
The Bissell CleanView Swivel vacuum features powerful suction that features a triple action brush roll to seamlessly pick up pet hair. The lightweight vacuum also includes a quick-release extension wand and a pet turbo eraser tool for quick and convenient pick-ups and has an automatic cord rewind. Today's early Prime Day deal brings the price down to $135.
iRobot Roomba Q0120 Robot Vacuum: was $249.99 now $179 at Amazon
Amazon's early Prime Day sale has the top-rated iRobot Roomba robot vacuum for $179 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Designed for homes with pets in mind, the Roomba features three levels of powerful suction for custom cleaning on carpets and hard floors, and it recharges itself when the battery is low.
Amazon Fire TV 40-inch 2-Series HD smart TV (2023): was $249.99 now $179.98 at Amazon
Amazon has this 40-inch 2-Series Fire TV on sale for just $179.98. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, you're getting smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control.
iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $199 at Amazon
Apple's 10.2 iPad is back down to a record-low price of $199. The 2021 iPad may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. If you need an entry-level slate for web browsing, streaming videos, light admin work, or playing basic games, this can do it without issue. When it comes to powerful and affordable tablets that offer excellent value for money, nothing else can beat the Apple iPad 10.2 at this price.
Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $449.99 now $289.99 at Amazon
You can get the best-selling Amazon 4-Series 4K smart TV on sale for a record-low price of $299.99 - $20 more than the record-low price. You're getting 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
Tineco Floor ONE S5 Smart Cordless Vacuum and Mop: was $499.99 now $319.90 at Amazon
The top-rated Tineco Floor One S5 mops and vacuums simultaneously and features smart technology for detecting dirt and adjusting settings for optimal cleaning. Today's whopping $180 discount from Amazon brings the price down to a record low.
Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Cleaner Vacuum: was $469.99 now $349.99 at Amazon
Out of Dyson's range of vacuum cleaners, this model is surprisingly one of its most affordable - that being one of the things we praised it for in our 4-star review. The V8 is a solid choice if you're after a cordless vacuum with impressive suction that won't break the bank. Its versatile design means it can be used as a floor or handheld vacuum and comes with attachments to help you clean those hard-to-reach places. Today's deal is the lowest price we've ever seen.
Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 50-inch with Fire TV Soundbar: was $599.98 now $419.98 at Amazon
Amazon has a $180 discount on this 50-inch Omni Series TV bundled with a Fire TV soundbar. Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. The Fire TV soundbar will enhance your audio with dual speakers that deliver full sound and deeper bass.
LG 48-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,149.99 at Amazon
Amazon's early Prime Day deals include LG's all-new 48-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,149.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Ranked in our best TV guide, the C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.
You can shop more of today's best TV deals and learn more about an Amazon Prime membership.
