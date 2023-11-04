Early Black Friday deals - 25 sales I recommend shopping this weekend

Exceptional Black Friday deals are already up for grabs this weekend in the UK, with major retailers like Currys, John Lewis, and Argos all hosting major early-bird sales events.

I've picked out a selection of 25 early Black Friday deals that I recommend our readers check out below. It's, of course, just a tiny selection of the Black Friday deals that are available this weekend, but it gives you a decent snapshot - and includes some great prices on some of TechRadar's most highly reviewed models.

A couple of examples include the highly-rated Shark Stratos cordless vacuum for just £249 (was £399) at Amazon, the TechRadar award-winning Samsung S90C QD-QLED TV for £1,279, and a Black Friday classic in the form of the MacBook Air M1 for £826. These are all models that we've personally reviewed here at TechRadar and loved, so they're worth keeping an eye on for sure.

Too pricey? I've also included options like this Ninja air fryer for £79 at Amazon, this super-handy Echo Flex smart plug for £4.99 at Amazon, or these Lego Advent calendars from as little as £15.99 at Very. It's not just high-end tech products that have great discounts today - you'll also find strong options for cheap stocking fillers.

25 early Black Friday deals to shop this weekend

Lego Advent Calendars: from as little as £15.99 at Very

Mix up your advent calendar this year so that instead of a daily chocolate you get a new mini Lego set to build or a character to assemble. This is the cheapest price we've seen for these popular holiday treats so far. Options include Lego City Adventures, Lego Marvel, Lego Star Wars, Lego Harry Potter, and Lego Friends.

Assassin's Creed Mirage- Xbox One/Series X: was £44.99 now £39 at Amazon

Save £6 - The latest Assassin’s Creed game lets players step into the shoes of Valhalla’s Basim in an adventure set in ninth-century Baghdad, and this is Amazon’s best price yet. This Launch Edition is exclusive to the site and also comes with a map of Baghdad and three lithographs in the box. Price check: Game - £44.99

Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: was £399.99 now £249.99 at Amazon

Here's a new record-low price for the appliance we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner review. I own a similar but slightly older Shark IZ300UK vacuum cleaner, and the Anti Hair Wrap tech has saved me countless hours unclogging the brush roll compared to my old vacuum. An absolute lifesaver. It's also a good option for reaching under furniture thanks to its Flexology tech. Pick one up so you can benefit from all the perks I've been loving for the last couple of years.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer (with £100 John Lewis gift card): now £329.99 at John Lewis

Our Dyson Supersonic review called this the 'best hair dryer on the market' for its quirky design and impressive performance. The main issue? The price. And while it's not discounted right now at John Lewis, the £100 gift card that you can spend elsewhere at the retailer is a nice bonus. Plus, you also get a gift set with many attachments and a blush blue carry case.

GoPro Hero 9 Black: was £219 now £199.99 at Amazon

£199.99 at Amazon is a new record-low price for the Hero 9 Black, which is now the value sweet spot for GoPros. It's still one of the best action cams around, thanks to its 5K video quality, handy front display for vloggers and some 'Power Tools' tricks that really boost its versatility beyond action sports.

Three 5G Home Broadband: Unlimited Data, 24-month contract, 3 MONTHS FREE, £20 per month after: Get 5G home broadband with Three, the UK's fastest 5G network. With download speeds up to 265Mb/s and latencies as low as 34ms with no need for an engineer to install your connection, simply plug in, insert your SIM card, and go!

Nintendo Switch + Nintendo Switch Sports and 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online: buy now for £259.99 at Amazon

Available now - This superb bundle offers a Switch console, Nintendo Switch Sports, and 3 months' subscription time for Nintendo Switch Online at an all-in-one affordable price. The bundle launched earlier in October, and it's perfect if you're looking for a more active game to shed some pounds ahead of the Holiday season.

Xbox Series X Forza Horizon 5 bundle: was £489.99 now £465 at Amazon

Save £20 - This is a welcome chunk off the Forza Horizon 5 Xbox Series X bundle, and it bags you a top-tier game and a ton of content for a great price altogether - and comes in at well under the price of a Series X on its own. An essential bundle if you're buying the console for the first time.

Emma Original Mattress: was £311 now from £248.80 at Emma

The medium-feel Original is especially comfortable for side sleepers, with a memory foam layer that adapts to your body for tailored pressure relief. In our Emma Mattress review, we were especially impressed with the contouring comfort offered by the plush sleep surface. You'll get a 200-night trial and 10-year guarantee. The current deal knocks 20% off RRP, which takes the price of a double size to £379.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was £349 now £298 at Amazon

These premium noise-cancelling headphones just came out, so a £50 drop is exceptional if you're on the hunt for the latest and greatest. We have them in for testing currently and will give you our full verdict later, but we can tell you right now that these cans are likely to get a glowing score from us. We're particularly impressed by the noise cancellation - as you'd expect from Bose.

Samsung Galaxy series: up to £200 off at Amazon

Amazon is currently offering up to £200 off a wide range of newly released Samsung Galaxy devices. By applying a voucher at checkout, you can save £200 on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy S23 Plus, or £150 on the standard-sized Galaxy S23. The latter, then, now costs just £750, which equals the phone's lowest-ever Amazon price.

Samsung 55-inch S90C QD-OLED TV: was £2,099 now £1,279 at Amazon UK

The Samsung S90C finds itself at the top of the best OLED TVs list, offering the stunning picture, gaming performance and sound quality of its more premium sibling the Samsung S95C, but for a fraction of the cost. You get everything you'll need in a TV with this one and with a 39% discount, this is an absolute bargain for one of the best TVs around. 65-inch: was £2,899 now £1,499.99 at Currys

Samsung 55-inch Neo QLED QN85C: was £1,299 now £898 at Currys

The Samsung QN85C is the entry-level Neo QLED TV (mini-LED) in Samsung's' 2023 range, brining bright mini-LED technology for less. Featuring 'inifinite' contrast and four HDMI 2.1 ports, the QN85C is a fantastic choice for both movies and gaming. There's a lot of budget mini-LED competition around, but for under £900, this is a serious contender.

LG C2 48-inch OLED TV: was £1,259 now £899 at Amazon

Amazon has a terrific discount on the last-generation LG C2 OLED. Even though the newer model is here, this is still one of the best TVs you can buy today thanks to the high-tech screen that produces superior images with rich colours and vivid lighting. It offers a smooth gaming experience on current-gen consoles, too, thanks to HDMI 2.1 and 120Hz support. Of course, it comes packed with all the usual smart TV features as well.

LG 42-inch C3 OLED TV: was £1,499 now £949 at Currys

The LG C3 is a jack-of-all-trades TV that has excellent picture quality, great gaming capabilities and performance and is available in a wide array of sizes. Perfect for almost any environment and situation, the C3 provides excellent value for its price. This is the cheapest we've seen this TV since Prime Day, where it was also £949, but we could see a further price drop come Black Friday. But under £1,000, this TV is a steal.

Echo Flex: was £24.99 now £4.99 at Amazon

The Echo Flex is a super useful and super cheap smart home gadget - and now it's just a fiver. You simply plug it into an available socket to add Alexa and other smart features to your space. This includes voice controls for lights and thermostats, a speaker to answer your questions or check the weather, a USB port to charge your phone, and more. It can also connect to external devices such as speakers so you can control the music that's played or a Ring Doorbell so you can add more chimes throughout the home. It went out of stock for a while but now it's back - an early Black Friday bargain.

Sonos One SL: was £179 now £134 at Sonos

With £45 (25%) off the usual selling price this is an excellent time to get yourself a One SL, or better still a pair: this is the version of the Sonos One without voice assistants, but you can still stream audio from your phone – and why pay for a voice assistant if you don't need one? As you'd expect, this speaker sounds great solo, paired or as part of a home cinema setup with a Sonos Arc or Beam.

Xbox Series S Starter Bundle: £249.99 at Microsoft

With an Xbox Series S console, Xbox Wireless Controller, and three months of Xbox Games Pass Ultimate this new bundle is the perfect introduction to current generation gaming and allows you to experience top Xbox titles out of the box. In addition to the Microsoft store, this bundle can be found globally at a range of retailers.

MacBook Air (M1, 2020): was £999 now £826 at Amazon

This is a great price for the previous generation MacBook Air M1 - although it is £50 away from the previous record-low. Even though there's a newer M2 model available now, this is still a very powerful creative workstation that'll suit most users. If you've had an eye on the device we called a 'game-changer' in our MacBook Air M1 review, then now's still a good time to buy as we don't expect to see the cheapest ever price until this November for Black Friday

Apple MacBook Air M2 (256GB): was £1,399 now £1,249.49 at Amazon

You may want to hold out until Black Friday to pick up a pricey MacBook Air but this is the lowest price yet for the M2 model. This superb machine isn't quite as good value as its M1 predecessor but it's a much more modern-looking and slick machine. The bezels are thinner and the M2 chipset inside provides an impressive amount of power - enough that we'd happily recommend this one to all but the most demanding of professionals.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 6i 14-inch laptop: was £749 now £499 at Currys

Save £250 - This Lenovo Yoga might just be in the 'sweet spot' for getting a decently powerful laptop on a reasonable budget. Internally, it's featuring a respectable combination of an Intel Core i5-1240P processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD - decent specs for an everyday and working-from-home machine. Despite being a relatively small and lightweight machine it's also got a 2.2K resolution IPS display that supports Dolby Vision.

Crock-Pot 4.7L Slow Cooker: was £79.99 now £49.99 at Currys

With the long and cold winter nights coming in, there's little else better than having a hearty stew, curry or your favourite meal of choice bubbling away all day and then ready to warm your bones in the evening. This slow cooker from Crock-Pot is down to a reasonable £50 at Currys in their Green Friday sale, which also gets plaudits for its energy-saving features, non-stick and dishwasher-safe pot, and decent 4.7L capacity.

SteelSeries Arctis 9X: was £194.99 now £99.99 at Amazon

Lowest ever price: The same deal is available in the UK, which is absolutely wonderful news. This is also a record low and one that should be jumped on right now if you need a new headset, or want a quality upgrade on the cheap.

Ninja AF100UK Air Fryer: was £149.99 now £79 at Amazon

Will the air fryer craze ever calm down? It still doesn't seem likely, as the handy kitchen gadgets continue to sell like hotcakes. If you've not got one yet then now's a great time to try the tech for yourself as the Ninja Air Fryer AF100UK is just £5 off its lowest price ever at Amazon. We said this compact model is an excellent and easy-to-use entry-level air fryer for those cooking meals for one or two people in our Ninja Air Fryer AF100UK review.

Nextbase 222X Front and Rear Dash Cam: was £109.99 now £94.99 at Argos

Nextbase makes some of the best dash cams you can buy so we'd definitely recommend this offer of a front and rear camera bundle at Argos. In our Nextbase 222X review, we called it a perfect dash cam for drivers on a budget thanks to its ease of use, generous feature set and good-quality video results.

More early Black Friday sales today