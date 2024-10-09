Don't buy Jabra earbuds this Prime Day, buy any of these better options instead – for the same price!

OK, I already feel guilty about the title above. So to soften it before I even get going, if you already know and love Jabra's products and are set on updating what you currently have (and of course like saving a bit of money in the process) it's true that the Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2 are now just $179.99 (was $229.99) in the US, or £123.49 (was £199.99) in the UK, savings of 22% (US) or a big 38% (UK) respectively. And that's probably why my deals elves tell me they're trending…

So why don't I want you to buy Jabra today? Because while it's true that the company updated the Elite 8 (a model it calls the "world's toughest earbuds") in June 2024, having only launched the originals in September 2023, these earbuds will be the last iteration. The company announced not long after the June reveal (alongside the disappointing Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2) that it was exiting the consumer headphone market altogether. And that's not great for things like firmware updates or ear-tip replacements, is it?

So that's one reason I have to suggest that you consider an alternative if you're searching for new buds. The other is that I didn't rate the treble-centric, somewhat tinny sound quality in the Elite 10 Gen 2, in all honesty. And as luck would have it, I've got plenty of similarly priced but sonically superior alternatives – wherever you live!

Many of these options can be found in our best noise cancelling earbuds guide, so you can shop Amazon's Big Deal Days sale safe in the knowledge that I (your friendly audio editor) have actually heard them and recommend them.



• Shop more Prime Day deals

Not looking for earbuds today? That's OK, if this isn't the deal for you, our main Amazon Prime Day hub will have something that is!

Today's best Prime Day earbuds deals – US

Nothing Ear (a): was $99 now $77 at Amazon

★★★★★ rating! You cannot get a better pair of buds for the price than this, and this is $2 less than we've seen them before. Superb sound quality, very strong noise cancellation, a comfortable fit, a funky design, a great app… our Nothing Ear (a) review raved about the value of these buds. A total no-brainer for this price.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was $299 now $229 at Amazon

★★★★ rating! Bose's QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are back to their lowest-seen price yet for Prime Day – hurrah! The star of these September 2023-release Bose QuietComfort earbuds is the all-new Immersive Audio feature (for various head-tracked spatial audio profiles) and Snapdragon Sound certification, the latest standard in Bluetooth connectivity. In short, these are Bose's most advanced noise-cancelling earbuds you can buy, provided you can live without multi-point connectivity or wireless charging (you have to buy a cover for the case to get that).

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $168 at Amazon

★★★★½ rating! The AirPods Pro 2 are the best-selling earbuds on the planet for a reason, and this is the joint cheapest they've been so far, making them just incredible value for iPhone and Apple tech owners. They sound excellent, the noise cancellation is top tier, Dolby Atmos spatial audio is amazing for movies, and they even have an unloseable case, thanks to tech that literally points you to where it's hiding (and a speaker to help, too). They's also very small and light, so are great for comfort. Our AirPods Pro 2 review digs into all the extra features they have for Apple users – Android users should look to the Bose buds on this page instead.

Sony WF-C700N: was $119 now $88 at Amazon

★★★★★ rating! This deal brings these buds back to the lowest price we've ever soon them, and considering what beautifully rich sound you get, plus great comfort and good noise cancellation, they're a bargain. Really, the only issue with these buds is that the Nothing Ear (a) came out more recently and have them beaten on value – but if you prefer to stick with Sony, these are an excellent choice, as our Sony WF-C700N review will attest.

JLab Go Air Pop: was $24.99 now $17.49 at Amazon

★★★★½ rating! We have seen these hit around $12 before briefly, but not for a long time – and under $18 is a perfectly good amount to pay for these buds! Only some colors have deals this low on, but whatever hue to go for, you're getting amazingly good sound for the price. Obviously, that price is low, so it's not like these are for audiophiles, but you can't do better for under $20, as our JLab Go Air Pop review raves.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: was $299 now $179 at Amazon

★★★★★ rating! If you want the best noise-blocking power you can get for the price, these deliver it. They also sound superb, and have a ton of useful smart features. But the headline is the noise cancellation, and you can't get better for under $180. They've been $10 cheaper than this before (in July's Prime Day), so if you wait until Black Friday you might save a little more – but I think they're a great deal for this price, and our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II review agrees.

Sony WF-C510: was $59.99 now $48 at Amazon

★★★★½ rating! If anyone asks us for a great pair of really cheap earbuds, the Sony WF-C510 is often our go-to answer. They're light and comfortable, provide excellent sound quality for the cost, and have a battery life of up to 20 hours. We awarded them 4.5/5 and called them 'great value for money' in our Sony WF-C500 review. And now the buds are down to their lowest price ever for Prime Day – a steal.

Today's best Prime Day earbuds deals – UK

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was £299 now £219 at Amazon

★★★★ rating! Bose's QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are back down to their lowest-seen price yet for Prime Day in the UK too. The star here is Bose's all-new proprietary Immersive Audio feature (for several head-tracked spatial audio profiles) and Snapdragon Sound certification. In short, these are the most advanced noise-canceling Bose earbuds you can buy, now back down to their lowest-ever price – but we don't know how long it'll last!

Nothing Ear (a): was £99 now £69.99 at Amazon

★★★★★ rating! They've only been around since April 2024, and this is a return to the cheapest we've ever seen them sell for in the UK. You won't find anything else that sounds this good, and has such good active noise cancellation for the price. Our Nothing Ear (a) review really digs into why we like them so much – and that goes double at this price.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was £229 now £179 at Amazon

★★★★½ rating! The AirPods Pro 2 are the best-selling earbuds on the planet for a reason, and Amazon's Big Deal Day sales have the earbuds for an extra 22% off their already-reduced fee of £229. It's also £10 cheaper than their previously lowest ever price of £189, a fee they briefly dropped to in February 2024. Expect superb sound quality, top-tier noise cancellation, excellent spatial audio, auto-switching between different Apple devices, gesture control, and unloseable case, and more. Highly recommended for this money for Apple users, as our full Apple AirPods Pro 2 review digs into.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: was £279 now £170.90 at Amazon

★★★★★ rating! These buds appear to have very briefly hit £156 at one point, but otherwise we haven't seen them cheaper than this price, which is an absolutely steal for earbuds that sound this good and, most importantly, block this much sound. Nothing offers better ANC for the cost – barely anything offers better ANC at any cost, actually. Read our full Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II review for the in-depth verdict, but these are high-end buds for a mid-range price.

Sony WF-C700N: was £99 now £79 at Amazon

★★★★★ rating! The WF-C700N ripped our notions on what is achievable at this entry level to smithereens when they burst onto the scene in April 2023. The Nothing Ear (a) have since surpassed them at this price level for us (especially since they're even cheaper), but if you prefer Sony's style, these are the buds to go for. Our Sony WF-C700N review describes their fantastically rich sound and impressive extra features, including good noise cancellation.

JLab Go Air Pop: was £24.99 now £17.95 at Amazon

★★★★½ rating! This is effectively the cheapest these surprising buds have been in the UK. They're surprising because they sound unreasonably good for something this cheap. Audiophile? Obviously not. Fun, enjoyable and reasonably full bodied? Yes – and with rock solid connectivity and great build quality. Our

Today's best Prime Day earbuds prices across all retailers

Want the latest US deals straight to your phone? Follow the TechRadar WhatsApp deals channel!

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK